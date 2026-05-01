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Meaghan Murphy Helps in Making Mom Feel Extra Special This Mother’s Day

Unique and thoughtful gift ideas from a mom who gets it

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day is around the corner, and while flowers and cards are always appreciated, many are looking for ways to make the day feel a little more personal and memorable.

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy has curated a fresh lineup of gift ideas designed to go beyond the expected and resonate with every type of mom. She spotlights standout gift ideas that feel personal, purposeful, and perfectly suited to every type of mom. Whether she loves to create or stay active, these mom-approved picks are sure to make her feel extra special this year.

For more information, please visit [insert website]
Garmin – https://www.garmin.com
Cricut – https://www.cricut.com
Birdfy – https://www.birdfy.com

Kendra O’Connor
Bridgenext
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Meaghan Murphy Helps in Making Mom Feel Extra Special This Mother’s Day

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


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