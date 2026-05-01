Purple Lotus Launches Lotus NOW: San Jose's First Priority Cannabis Delivery Program With 1-Hour Express Service

Lotus NOW is our answer to years of customer requests for faster delivery — live tracking, real inventory, our own drivers, and the Purple Lotus quality people have trusted for 15 years.

Family-owned dispensary introduces real-time GPS tracking, live inventory, and in-house drivers across 51+ Bay Area cities

Lotus NOW is our answer to years of customer requests for faster delivery — live tracking, real inventory, our own drivers, and the Purple Lotus quality people have trusted for 15 years.” — Matt Krishnamachari, Founder of Purple Lotus

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Lotus , San Jose's family-owned cannabis dispensary serving the community since 2010, today announced the launch of Lotus NOW, a Priority Delivery Program that brings premium cannabis from store to door in about one hour or less. The program is now live at plpcsanjose.com/lotus-now and serves adults 21 and older across more than 51 cities in Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo, and Contra Costa counties.Lotus NOW addresses the long wait times associated with traditional cannabis delivery. Orders placed through the program are prioritized immediately, fulfilled by in-house Purple Lotus drivers, and accompanied by real-time GPS tracking and automatic SMS updates, giving customers full transparency from checkout to doorstep."Our customers have been asking for faster delivery for years. Lotus NOW is our answer — not just quicker, but a completely better experience. Live tracking, real inventory, our own drivers, and the same Purple Lotus quality people have trusted for 15 years," said Matt Krishnamachari, Founder of Purple Lotus.Key features of Lotus NOW include express delivery in about one hour or less, live GPS tracking, automatic text notifications, live-synced inventory showing only in-stock products, and flexible payment via debit card, cash, or Treez Pay. All deliveries are handled exclusively by trained Purple Lotus staff, with no third-party courier services. Customers receive an SMS confirmation immediately after placing an order, followed by additional updates when the order is dispatched, when the driver is en route, and upon arrival.The Lotus NOW catalog spans the full range of legal cannabis categories available in California, with live inventory updates that show only what is currently in stock — eliminating the common frustration of placing an order only to discover items are unavailable. Lotus NOW currently delivers to more than 51 Bay Area cities including San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Milpitas, Campbell, Los Gatos, and Saratoga, with San Jose express delivery as the program's primary service zone.What sets Lotus NOW apart from typical cannabis delivery is the combination of in-house operations and priority routing. Many cannabis delivery services rely on third-party courier networks or batched deliveries that group multiple orders to maximize efficiency at the cost of speed. Lotus NOW orders bypass that batching logic entirely. Each delivery is dispatched directly from a Purple Lotus retail location with a dedicated driver, supported by real-time inventory synchronization that confirms product availability the moment an order is placed.New customers can begin using Lotus NOW by visiting plpcsanjose.com/lotus-now, completing a one-time age and identity verification, and placing an order from any address within the service area. Existing Purple Lotus customers can opt into Lotus NOW directly from their account dashboard with no additional setup required. The program operates during all permitted California cannabis delivery hours, seven days a week, with priority routing available throughout the operating window.All Lotus NOW orders earn points through the Purple Lotus Rewards program, giving customers 5% back on every purchase. The program operates in full compliance with California cannabis regulations under dispensary licenses C-10-0000241-LIC and C10-0001440-LIC. Valid government-issued ID confirming age 21 or older is required at delivery, and Purple Lotus drivers are trained to verify identification at every drop-off, regardless of order size or customer history.About Purple LotusPurple Lotus is a family-owned cannabis dispensary based in San Jose, California, established in 2010 by founders who recognized a gap in the market for consistent, high-quality, and affordable cannabis. With two retail locations — 752 Commercial Street and 66 West Santa Clara Street — and delivery covering more than 51 Bay Area cities, Purple Lotus is committed to providing premium cannabis products, expert guidance, and outstanding service to the San Jose community. The company opened its second downtown San Jose location in May 2024, expanding access for customers near San Jose State University, the SAP Center, and major Bay Area transit lines. Learn more at plpcsanjose.com.

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