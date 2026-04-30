Your favorite hobby could be blue ribbon-worthy in 2026

Everyone is invited to show off their creativity at the award-winning 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo Open Class Competitions

Have you recently discovered or renewed your love for baking, gardening, jewelry making or photography? Share your creativity with our community at the award-winning 2026 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo.

There are numerous categories for you to choose from in this year’s Creative Arts or Agriculture/Floriculture Open Class competitions. With no entry fee or age limits, these contests present an opportunity for the whole family to get involved in this more than 100-year-old community event.

Now is the time to start planning for the contest that best matches your interests and abilities so you can practice and perfect your art, coach a younger member of the family and invite others to participate in this friendly competition, where you can earn ribbons and cash prizes.

The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday, July 24 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 2. This year is packed with exciting events for every age group, including a kick-off concert with the legendary Trace Adkins, two full weekends of the carnival, a Colorado Farm-to-Table brunch, food trucks, live entertainment and traditional favorites such as the ProRodeo, Mutton Bustin’, and 4-H events.

For a complete schedule of Fair events and more information on these Open Class competitions, please visit the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo webpage.