JOOL BABY RETURNS TO ABC KIDS EXPO 2026 IN LAS VEGAS

The Fold ‘n Store 3-Stage Bathtub with Thermometer grows with baby, moving through a newborn sling, infant recline and open tub for sitters. A digital thermometer confirms safe water temperature, and the whole tub folds flat w/ a strap handle for easy storage/travel. The Nova Nature Smart Bassinet features built-in cry detection that automatically activates soothing motion. Bluetooth and a touchscreen give caregivers control over four motion types, three speeds, five lullabies, and five nature sounds. The Milestone 4-in-1 Potty Training System is an all-in-one solution that grows with your child through every stage. It includes a floor potty, a 3-position urinal attachment for boys, a toilet training seat for transitioning to the adult toilet, and a step stool.

New launches span must-have nursery, potty training, diapering, and on-the-go essentials, with sneak peeks of summer arrivals across every category.

Our booth this year isn’t just a product showcase. It’s a reflection of everything our team has poured into building something real for parents who deserve better.” — Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby

LAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jool Baby , the innovative and affordable baby and childcare product brand, is returning to the ABC Kids Expo at Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center in Las Vegas for its third year as an exhibitor. The ABC Kids Expo, organized by All Baby & Child Corporation (ABC), is the premier annual trade show for the juvenile products industry, connecting manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and industry professionals to showcase the latest products for babies, children, and parents.“Every time we walk into that expo hall, I think about how far we’ve come and how much further we want to go. Our booth this year isn’t just a product showcase. It’s a reflection of everything our team has poured into building something real for parents who deserve better,” said Judah Bergman, Founder and President of Jool Baby.What to Expect at Booth #1531Visitors are invited to experience the Jool Baby booth, where product experts will be on hand for demos and guidance across the full range. This year’s showcase features new launches across every category alongside exclusive first looks at summer and fall arrivals. Jool Baby is also proud to serve as a sponsor of the expo’s lanyards and registration stations.DiaperingJool Baby continues to grow its diapering lineup with products that make one of parenting’s messiest tasks a little easier. The SmartWave Plus Touch-Free Diaper Pail features wave-to-open convenience, a double-seal odor-containing trapdoor, wood-look accents, and a lavender-scented deodorizer, working with Jool Baby liner refills or standard kitchen bags. The Firefly Wipes Dispenser with Built-In Nightlight brings one-handed operation and a soft nightlight to the changing station for late-night changes that won’t wake a sleeping baby. The Tag Along Diaper Caddy, a summer sneak peek, is a felt organizer with six exterior pockets and a removable pouch that keeps essentials at hand wherever the day takes you.NurseryThree nursery products debut as summer sneak peeks. The Nova Nature Smart Bassinet uses cry detection to activate soothing motion automatically, with Bluetooth and touchscreen control over motion, speed, lullabies, and nature sounds. The Nova Nature 2-in-1 Bouncer & Swing soothes with a side-to-side motion sensor-activated sway and locks in place as a stationary bouncer when needed. The Huddle 2-in-1 Booster & Floor Seat serves as both a rubber-grip floor seat and a dining booster with adjustable straps, a 3-point harness, and a carry handle.BathThe Fold ‘n Store 3-Stage Baby Bathtub with Thermometer grows with baby from newborn through toddler across three configurations. A digital thermometer confirms safe water temperature and the tub folds flat for storage or travel.On the GoThe Relay Diaper Bag Backpack offers organized compartments for all the essentials, airflow shoulder straps, and stroller attachment straps for hands-free convenience. Joining the lineup as summer sneak peeks, the Passport Pro Folding Travel Potty Seat with Splashguard is an updated award-winning favorite that folds to under 10 oz, fits most toilets with suction-cup security, and includes a silicone splashguard. The 2-in-1 Folding Travel Potty converts between a standalone chair and a folding toilet seat adapter, packing into an included travel bag.Potty TrainingPotty training is a category Jool Baby has long been known for, with multiple award-winning products trusted by parents nationwide. This year adds to that legacy with the Milestone 4-in-1 Potty Training System with Urinal, an all-in-one solution that includes a floor potty, a 3-position urinal attachment, a toilet training seat, and a step stool that doubles as the base. Compatible with Jool Baby Potty Liners.Meet the Founder and the CEOFounder and President Judah Bergman and CEO Isaac Sultan will both be present at the Jool Baby booth to connect with attendees and share insights into their entrepreneurial journey. Together, they have built Jool Baby from a fledgling e-commerce startup into a rapidly expanding omnichannel leader in baby and child products, overseeing the launch of numerous patented, high-quality parenting solutions.As husbands, fathers, and members of large families, Bergman and Sultan bring a deep personal understanding of family life to Jool Baby’s mission: to simplify parenting with technology-forward, trend-sensitive solutions. They also share a commitment to giving back through community-focused initiatives, charitable partnerships, and mentoring younger entrepreneurs. “Every generation should pull the next one up,” said Sultan. “We see giving back as a responsibility and privilege.”About Jool BabyFounded in 2017, Jool Baby is the partner that helps parents find balance in the chaos with smart, affordable, and design-forward baby and potty training solutions that work. Built on innovation, value, and trust, Jool Baby is loved nationwide. Its product lineup spans baby swings, safety products, award-winning potty training solutions, diapering essentials, bath products, and bath toys. Jool Baby products are available at Target, Walmart, Babylist, Meijer, Amazon.com, TikTok Shop, and joolbaby.com.About ABC Kids Expo 2026The ABC Kids Expo takes place May 13–15, 2026, at Mandalay Bay Resort & Convention Center in Las Vegas. Organized by All Baby & Child Corporation (ABC), it is the premier annual trade show for the juvenile products industry, connecting manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and professionals from around the world.

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