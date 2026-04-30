Christian Jackstadt Named Acting Commissioner of DMV

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced Christian Jackstadt has been named as Acting Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles following the April 29 retirement of Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Named Executive Deputy Commissioner of DMV in March 2022, Mr. Jackstadt has overseen the agency’s day-to-day operations and has been instrumental in advancing its strategic goals. Under his guidance, the agency renewed its focus on customer service, improved its organizational culture and successfully completed the first half of the largest technology modernization project in DMV history.

“Christian Jackstadt has a terrific record of serving New Yorkers, both at the DMV and in prior roles in the Executive Chamber and at the Office of General Services,” Governor Hochul said. “I know he will continue to strengthen the DMV and bring further improvement to its recent record of better customer services to the millions of New Yorkers who rely on it.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “I am honored to step into this role as we thank Commissioner Schroeder for his excellent service to our state. I remain deeply committed to continuing to focus on Governor Hochul’s priorities surrounding public safety, customer experience, and affordability, and I look forward to leading our employees and working with our partners across the state.”

Prior to joining DMV, Mr. Jackstadt served as the Deputy Director of State Operations in the Executive Chamber, overseeing the daily operations of state agencies, authorities and public benefit corporations. In that role he was integral in the COVID-19 response effort as he led all state-run vaccination and testing operations, and he assisted with key recovery efforts to stabilize New York after the pandemic.

Prior to his time in the Executive Chamber Mr. Jackstadt served as an associate commissioner for the NYS Office of General Services, managing projects, overseeing state real estate, risk assessment, and cybersecurity.

The Acting Commissioner holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Syracuse University.