Celebrate Mother’s Day with Simple, Heartfelt Meals from a New Must-Have Cookbook

The Cover Of The Best Selling Cookbook

A new cookbook focuses on identifying the patterns behind popular home-cooked meals, turning simple, repeatable recipes into practical everyday dishes.

Great food should be a work of art on your palette. Full of excitement, variety, and surprise. — The Wansten Kitchen” — Daniel Wansten

FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for Mother’s Day, author Daniel Wansten announces the release of “Celebrating Family and Friends with Fast and Easy Meals,” a practical and inspiring cookbook designed to make home cooking simple, enjoyable, and stress-free for everyone.Featuring over 100 easy-to-follow recipes, this cookbook is perfect for busy families, kitchen beginners, and anyone looking to create meaningful meals without spending hours cooking. Each recipe is crafted with simplicity in mind—using accessible ingredients and clear instructions—so readers can focus less on complexity and more on sharing moments with loved ones.Mother’s Day is a time to show appreciation, and this cookbook offers a thoughtful way to do just that. Whether it’s preparing a homemade breakfast, a cozy family dinner, or a quick weekday meal, “Celebrating Family and Friends with Fast and Easy Meals” helps turn everyday cooking into a heartfelt experience.Attached are Media Kit / Press Kit (Images, Cover, Assets): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1m1E54dpvOo8DuMjZhz87sMRs17cC5EQW?usp=drive_link More information about the cookbook is available at: https://www.thebestsellingcookbook.com/ Special Offer: Scan the QR code to receive 20% off your copy of The Best Selling Cookbook.“This book is my way of making cooking feel less intimidating and more enjoyable,” says Daniel Wansten. “I wanted to create something that helps people cook real food at home without getting lost in complicated steps or hard-to-find ingredients.”In addition to recipes, the book includes practical kitchen resources such as herb and spice guides, essential cooking techniques, and easy-to-follow instructions—making it an ideal companion for both beginners and home cooks looking to simplify their routine.This release is supported by Rushel May Diola, a Digital Marketing Manager, SEO Specialist, and Content Creator based in the Philippines, with experience in building engaging online content, strengthening brand visibility, and promoting recipe-focused digital publications that inspire audiences to take action.For more information, download access, or interview requests, please contact:Rushel May DiolaEmail: contact@thebestsellingcookbook.comPhone: (616) 272-5136Website: https://www.thebestsellingcookbook.com/

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