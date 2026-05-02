Mann Eye Institute Expands Austin Clinic Offering Advanced LASIK, Cataract Surgery and Full-Spectrum Eye Health Services

Our goal at Mann Eye Institute is for you to enjoy every moment with the clear vision you deserve — whether it's Advanced LASIK, over-40 vision, laser cataract surgery, or your annual exam.” — Mann Eye Institute

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ophthalmologist Austin residents seek for vision care is now more accessible as Mann Eye Institute expands services at its Northwest Austin location on West Braker Lane, bringing a comprehensive suite of surgical and medical eye care options to Central Texas.Mann Eye Institute, founded in 1977 by Dr. Mike Mann, has grown from a single practice into a multi-location ophthalmology provider with 16 clinics across Texas, a clinical staff of more than 32 doctors and 14 board-certified surgeons. The expansion of services at the Austin clinic on West Braker Lane aligns with the institute’s long-standing operational focus on patient-centered eye care and a broad scope of vision correction and ocular disease management offerings. The Austin location is listed at 4314 W Braker Ln Suite 215, Austin, TX 78759.The Austin clinic now provides the full range of the institute’s surgical services, including advanced LASIK procedures performed with contemporary laser systems, refractive options for patients not suited to LASIK, and laser-assisted cataract surgery. The institute’s refractive portfolio at the Austin site includes implantable lens options and Refractive Lens Exchange for patients seeking alternatives to glasses and contact lenses. The clinic also offers Over-40 Vision Correction pathways designed to address presbyopia and age-related refractive changes.Cataract care at the Austin clinic includes laser-assisted techniques and advanced preoperative planning tools. The practice makes available a selection of intraocular lenses described as Active Life Lenses to help reduce postoperative dependence on corrective eyewear. The institute’s surgical program is supported by a team of 14 board-certified surgeons and clinical staff experienced in preoperative assessment, intraoperative care and postoperative rehabilitation.Refractive options beyond standard LASIK are part of the service mix at the Austin location. The clinic offers implantable collamer lens technology for patients who are not candidates for corneal refractive procedures. These implant options are presented alongside clinical guidance on expected outcomes, biocompatibility considerations and postoperative care pathways.Medical eye care services at the Austin clinic cover common and complex conditions. Dry eye evaluation and treatment services address a condition increasingly associated with extended screen time and environmental factors. Glaucoma management includes diagnostic monitoring and laser-based interventions. Corneal care encompasses medical and surgical procedures for a range of corneal disorders. Retina services at the Austin site include management of macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; the clinic’s retina program includes access to therapeutic options used in clinical practice for dry age-related macular degeneration where clinically appropriate.Pediatric and preventive services continue at the Austin clinic, with myopia management options for children and routine eye examinations for patients of all ages. Cosmetic and oculoplastic services are available for patients seeking surgical and non-surgical periocular treatments. Preoperative and diagnostic services include comprehensive ocular imaging and measurement systems used in surgical planning and postoperative assessment.Access and patient convenience features at the Austin location mirror systems used across the institute’s network. Online scheduling is offered for routine and specialty appointments. Digital tools include a free LASIK self-assessment option and a LASIK savings calculator to help patients evaluate potential financial scenarios. Flexible financing options are available to assist with out-of-pocket costs for elective refractive procedures, and same-day or next-day consultation availability is frequently offered to help patients progress from initial evaluation to treatment planning.The institute maintains community engagement through participation in local health fairs, sponsorship of civic events and provision of patient education resources intended to support informed decision making about vision health. The Austin expansion follows decades of clinical activity across Texas and a cumulative patient population that includes hundreds of thousands of individuals treated at Mann Eye Institute locations.Operational details for the Austin clinic reflect established clinical governance and staffing models. The clinic’s clinical team includes general ophthalmology providers and subspecialists drawn from the institute’s roster of more than 32 doctors. Surgical scheduling, preoperative counseling and postoperative care follow standardized clinical pathways to support consistent delivery of care across routine and specialty services.Clinical services at the Austin site are described in communications and patient materials with attention to eligibility criteria and individualized care planning. Preoperative evaluations provide data-driven assessments of candidacy for refractive and cataract surgeries, and the institute’s clinical teams use diagnostic imaging, biometric measurements and patient history to inform lens selection and surgical approach.The expansion of services at the Northwest Austin clinic is intended to increase local availability of comprehensive ophthalmology care, consolidating refractive, cataract, medical retina and corneal services at a single location within the Greater Austin area. The institute’s multi-location model aims to coordinate care across primary eye health visits and specialty surgical care while maintaining documented clinical protocols and patient education resources.About Mann Eye InstituteMann Eye Institute was founded in 1977 by Dr. Mike Mann and operates 16 clinic locations across the greater Houston and Austin areas. The institute employs more than 32 doctors and 14 board-certified surgeons and provides a range of ophthalmology services including general eye care, glasses and contacts, advanced LASIK, laser cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, retina care, corneal procedures and pediatric myopia management. The institute’s stated mission is to help patients See Life Better.Website: https://www.manneye.com/

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