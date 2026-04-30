Leather & Lei’s Second Lehua Drop Nears Sell-Out, Reflecting Growing Demand for Heritage-Driven Western Fashion

Leather & Lei - Hawaii Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Brown Cowgirl Boot - Lehua Collection Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots - Red Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Brown Cowgirl Boot Lehua Collection

Hawai‘i-based, woman-owned brand continues momentum with its brown Lehua boot, reinforcing a shift toward craftsmanship and cultural storytelling

What we’re seeing isn’t just excitement around a product, It’s a deeper connection to pieces that feel meaningful - things that carry culture, intention, and a sense of permanence.” — Selena Costa

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leather & Lei , the Hawai‘i-based, woman-owned cowgirl boot brand rooted in island heritage and Western craftsmanship, announces that its second release from the Lehua Collection - the newly introduced brown Lehua boot - is already nearing sell-out shortly after launch.The rapid response follows the brand’s sold-out debut collection and signals continued demand for products that prioritize craftsmanship, cultural connection, and long-term value over fast fashion. Leather & Lei is redefining Western Fashion Leather & Lei was founded with the intention of creating pieces that go beyond trend - boots designed to be worn, lived in, and passed down. Each pair is handcrafted and made-to-order, reflecting a commitment to thoughtful production and storytelling through design.“What we’re seeing isn’t just excitement around a product,” said founder Selena Costa. “It’s a deeper connection to pieces that feel meaningful - things that carry culture, intention, and a sense of permanence.”The Lehua Collection draws inspiration from the ʻōhiʻa lehua flower, a symbol of strength, resilience, and enduring love in Hawaiian culture. The brown Lehua boot, introduced as the second drop within the collection, offers a more grounded, versatile expression of the design while maintaining its cultural roots.As consumer behavior continues to shift, Leather & Lei’s early traction reflects a broader movement toward heritage-driven fashion - where authenticity, craftsmanship, and origin matter as much as aesthetics.Industry trends point to a growing preference for heirloom-quality pieces and slow fashion, with shoppers seeking products that hold both personal and cultural significance. Leather & Lei’s approach aligns with this shift, offering limited, intentional releases rather than mass production.With inventory for the brown Lehua boot already limited, the brand anticipates a full sell-out in the coming days.As Leather & Lei prepares for its next chapter, including the development of its Summer 2026 Hibiscus Collection, the brand continues to position itself as an emerging voice in modern Western fashion - where heritage and craftsmanship take precedence.The Lehua Collection is available at www.leatherandlei.com while inventory remains.About Leather & LeiLeather & Lei is a Hawaiʻi-based, woman-owned brand creating handcrafted, made-to-order cowgirl boots inspired by the intersection of Western heritage and island culture. Each design reflects a commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity, and storytelling - honoring both the rugged spirit of the West and the grace of the islands.

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