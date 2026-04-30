NEBRASKA, April 30 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Says Farmers Will See Benefits from Proposed Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern Merger

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen says the merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern railroads will ultimately benefit American farmers, proving a more reliable and efficient way to move their products. Today, the railroads announced the refiling of their merger application with the Surface Transportation Board.

“Farmers operate on tight timelines,” said Gov. Pillen. “When crops are ready, they need to move. Today’s rail system forces too many shipments through time-consuming, costly handoffs between carriers. That’s not competition. That’s a structural constraint.”

By providing single-line service across the country and access to nearly 100 ports on the East, West and Gulf coasts, the merger will give agricultural shippers a faster, more reliable option, with just one carrier responsible from origin to port and a clearer accountability for performance.

“This is about giving farmers more control and greater flexibility,” added Gov. Pillen. “Whether it’s responding to weather, adapting to shifting export demand or managing tight harvest windows, better rail service leads to better outcomes.”