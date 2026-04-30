Florida Division of Emergency Management Recognizes February 3-7, 2025, as Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week

2/3/2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) recognizes February 3-7, 2025, as Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week. Each year during peak severe weather season in Florida, the National Weather Service and FDEM dedicate this week to spreading awareness of severe weather hazards to ensure that Florida residents and visitors are better informed and prepared for potential severe weather.

"Severe Weather Awareness Week is a great reminder that Florida’s weather can be unpredictable, making preparedness essential," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “From hurricanes and tornadoes to thunderstorms and flooding, severe weather can strike at any time. Having a plan, staying informed and knowing how to respond are key to staying safe.”

Each day of Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week highlights the information and preparation tips on different types of severe weather as follows:

Monday, February 3 – Lightning

Tuesday, February 4 – Marine Hazards and Rip Currents

Wednesday, February 5 – Thunderstorms and Tornadoes

Thursday, February 6 – Hurricanes and Flooding

Friday, February 7 – Temperature Extremes and Wildfires

Additionally, on Wednesday, February 5, a statewide tornado drill will be scheduled at approximately 10 a.m. EST/9 a.m. CST, weather permitting. If severe weather is expected on Wednesday, the drill will be postponed to Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. EST/9 a.m. CST. School districts, private schools, preschools and daycare centers are encouraged to participate in the drill to prepare their faculty and students on what to do for potential tornadic activity.

Severe Weather Awareness Week also features the FDEM video series “Meteorology Minute,” in which the state’s top four meteorologists provide additional information on the different types of weather Florida experiences. A better understanding of weather hazards, terminology and preparedness tips can increase severe weather awareness statewide and ensure that residents know how to plan for these hazards and protect themselves and their families.

For more information about Florida Severe Weather Awareness Week and Meteorology Minute, visit FloridaDisaster.org/SWAW and follow FDEM on Facebook, Instagram and X.

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