Florida Division of Emergency Management Urges Preparedness Efforts 100 Days Ahead of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This weekend marked only 100 days left until the start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) urges all Floridians to be proactive in preparing for and staying informed on what potential hazards may impact their area in the event of a storm. “As we count down to the start of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, I strongly encourage all Floridians to take the necessary steps to prepare now,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Be proactive by stocking up on crucial emergency supplies, securing your home, and going over your family’s disaster plan. Preparedness saves lives and protects property, so don’t wait—use these next 100 days to get ready for the season ahead.” The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through November 30, with the historical peak of the season beginning in September. Florida’s hurricane season does not have to be overwhelming or scary, as there are many ways to prepare for the potential hazards a storm can bring. Preparedness Tips for Floridians Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan that is specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including children, pets and seniors. Every member of the household should be involved in making, understanding and practicing the emergency plan.

Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if their home is in an evacuation zone or a low-lying, flood-prone area during hurricane season. Residents should also take the time to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain, especially when living in a manufactured home or a potentially unsafe structure. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster. org/Know for more information and to find your zone.

Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Residents should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all orders from local officials. Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers. Be sure to sign up for local emergency alerts at FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida .

Harden Your Home and Surrounding Area – Take the time now to see if there are any necessary repairs your home may need to make it more resilient against storm damage. This could mean investing in hurricane windows, repairing gutters and investing in landscaping that prevents debris caused by severe weather.

Restock Your Disaster Supply Kit – A disaster supply kit is essential to making sure you and your family are not without lifesaving supplies during a disaster. A good kit should have enough food, water and medicine to last each member of a household (including pets) for at least seven days. For a checklist of recommended supplies, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit. For more information on how to prepare for the approaching 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare and follow FDEM on Facebook, Instagram and X for weather updates and preparedness tips. ###