Florida Division of Emergency Management Urges Early Action During 2025 Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week

5/5/2025

~ The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs until November 30 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis proclaimed the first week of May as Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week in conjunction with the National Weather Service Hurricane Preparedness Week. This year, Hurricane Preparedness Week takes place from May 4-10, and will focus on essential steps to ensure residents are ready before a storm. With just under one month remaining until the start of hurricane season, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) urges early preparation to protect lives, property and communities across the state of Florida. Floridians should ensure their disaster supply kits are fully stocked, update and finalize their emergency plans and understand the weather hazards their home may be vulnerable to.

“I want residents to use Hurricane Preparedness Week as their wakeup call to get their plans ready," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Last year’s active hurricane season demonstrated that hurricanes bring far more hazards than just wind and rain. From tornadoes to flooding, don’t wait to update your disaster plans—preparedness today means resiliency tomorrow.”

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is less than a month away, beginning on June 1 and running through November 30, with the season peaking in September. Each Atlantic Hurricane Season averages about 14 tropical storms, with about half strengthening into hurricanes and about three classifying as “major hurricanes,” meaning Category 3 or higher. Last year, the season produced 18 tropical storms, of which 11 developed into hurricanes and five strengthened into major hurricanes. Each storm is different, and it only takes one to impact a community.

Hurricane Preparedness Week Themes:

Know Your Risk

Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better interpret orders from local officials during a storm. For more information and to determine evacuation zones, visit FloridaDisaster. org/Know .

Prepare Before Hurricane Season

Build a Kit – Take the time now to identify items households may need on hand during or after a hurricane. Essentials of a kit should include enough non-perishable food and water to last each member of the family for at least seven days, extra medication and important personal documents. For a complete checklist, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit .

Understand Forecast Information

Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Every person should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers. Sign up for emergency alerts at FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida .

Get Moving When a Storm Threatens

Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including consideration of children, pets and seniors. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare for more information. Plans should also consider where to go and what to do in the event of evacuation. Remember, residents only need to evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds, to reach a safer, more inland location or shelter.



Keep Gas Tanks Half Full – Residents should keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. Visit FloridaDisaster. org/HalfwayFull for more information.

Stay Protected During Storms

Stay inside, stay safe and stay put. Do not attempt to go outside until the wind has calmed and local officials have deemed that the threat has passed.

Use Caution After Storms

After a storm passes danger is still present. There may be downed power lines, hazardous debris or displaced wildlife. Never enter flooded areas whether it be on foot or in a vehicle, and exercise extreme caution when cleaning up the areas around or in your home.

Take Action Today

Be aware when you prepare! Use all the resources available at FloridaDisaster.org to help inform home preparation considerations and learn about different possible hazards. Local county emergency management offices are also a great resource for seeing what unique opportunities are available in a resident’s area and to get familiar with their content before a storm threatens your community. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties to find yours!

Each May, National Hurricane Preparedness Week and Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week are recognized to help remind Floridians of the importance of being ready for any weather hazard ahead of hurricane season.

It only takes one storm — use this week to plan, prepare and protect. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide and download the full Florida Hurricane Guide for more information on ways to prepare for hurricane season. Follow FDEM on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) for weather updates, safety tips and essential preparedness information posted each day during May 4 - 10.

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