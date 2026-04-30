Florida Division of Emergency Management Hosts Press Conference at the Eye of the Storm Event, Highlighting Hurricane Preparedness

~ The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and runs until November 30 ~

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie was joined by the Adjutant General of Florida Major General John D. Haas at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) Eye of the Storm event, urging Floridians to make their final preparations for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially starts tomorrow, June 1. This event featured presentations and demonstrations by hurricane experts, MODS Weather Science Demos and the opportunity for residents to learn more about hurricane weather hazards and safety.

"Hurricane season is here, and preparation should be a priority for residents," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Thanks to Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida is well-prepared with the resources needed to support communities through whatever this hurricane season brings. Each hurricane season is unique, so I strongly encourage all Floridians to complete their plans now to ensure that you and your family can weather any storm safely.”

Though the historical peak of activity during hurricane season is in September, the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1 and lasts through November 30. Hurricane season can be unpredictable, so it is important to prepare and remain informed of what dangers a hurricane may pose to your community so you can take the proper precautions in anticipation of potential storms.

Hurricane Hazards

Hurricane season means that residents statewide should prepare for the many hazards that come with a tropical weather system. Possible weather hazards include: tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding and storm surge, rip currents and severe thunderstorms.

These conditions have the potential to impact areas across Florida before, during and after the landfall of a tropical system. It is important to consider the risks associated with each of these hazards and plan ahead for what to do if a hurricane threatens your community. See more information on how to make a plan for your household at FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.

Damaging Winds and Tornadoes

Power outages or damaged cell towers are possible as a result of damaging winds or tornadoes. This is why we urge residents to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts . Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio stocked with extra batteries to stay informed of essential weather updates and alerts.

. Every household is encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio stocked with extra batteries to stay informed of essential weather updates and alerts. It is also important that Florida residents and visitors have a way to receive emergency alerts and other public safety notifications in their community. Sign up at FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida, follow all instructions from local officials, and evacuate immediately if ordered.

Flooding and Storm Surge

Whether from a hurricane or severe storm, flooding can occur suddenly and create unsafe conditions. If flooding occurs, seek higher ground immediately. Residents are urged to never drive or walk in flooded areas, as it only takes one foot of floodwater to move most vehicles and only six inches of floodwater can knock over an adult. It can be difficult to judge the depth of floodwater while driving, making it dangerous. More than half of all flood-related deaths result from swept away vehicles. Remember, turn around, don’t drown!

The 5 Steps of Hurricane Preparedness

Know Your Zone, Know Your Home: Weather hazards that can be monitored in advance, like hurricanes, allow residents the opportunity to evacuate. First educate, then evacuate. Before an evacuation order is issued by local officials, it's vital to Know Your Zone. Residents should know if your home is in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure ahead of hurricane season. Take time to understand your home's ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This awareness will help make informed decisions when orders are issued from local officials. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know to view the Know Your Zone Map and learn more about evacuation zones. Make a Plan: Severe weather is unpredictable and impacts everyone differently, making it essential to have a personalized emergency plan. By making a plan, you can keep you and your loved ones safe this hurricane season. Identify your support network and consider anyone who may need special items like medications, adaptive devices or power-dependent equipment. Take note of anyone in your life who may require special items like medication, adaptive feeding devices and electricity-dependent equipment. Residents with access and functional needs should sign up for the Special Needs Registry at FloridaDisaster.org/SNR. Make a plan now to avoid confusion later. For more planning tips, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare. Build a Disaster Supply Kit: Regardless of the time of year, households should stay ready by updating their disaster supply kit. Whether it is a predicted storm or sudden severe weather, basic amenities such as electricity and running water may become unavailable, and resources such as food, drinking water and medicine may become limited. A stocked disaster supply kit should have enough essential supplies to last every member of the family, including pets, at least seven days. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit for a complete disaster supply kit checklist. If You’re Halfway Full, You’re Halfway There: Residents and visitors should keep their gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate without worrying about long lines at gas stations and potential gas shortages. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it is recommended to keep the battery at 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the vehicle type and the manufacturer's recommendations. For more information visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull. Evacuate Tens of Miles, Not Hundreds: When making an evacuation plan, residents should choose an evacuation destination that can meet their immediate life and safety needs—and remember, you may only need to evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds! Evacuating too far can worsen traffic, causing delays and congestion along evacuation routes. More tips on making an evacuation plan can be found at FloridaDisaster.org/EvacuationPlan.

For more information on preparedness and safety tips for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide to download our Florida Hurricane Guide.

Be sure to follow FDEM on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) to stay informed on hurricane preparedness and weather updates.

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