Florida Division of Emergency Management Announces the Return of the “Hurricane Awareness Machine” in the 2025 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series

DAYTONA, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announces their return to the Daytona International Speedway to race in the United Rentals 300, the first race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Daytona 500. This will be the third year the Hurricane Awareness Machine participates in the annual racing event thanks to FDEM’s partnership with Mike Boylan from Mike's Weather Page and FIRMAN Power Equipment. “Just as racecar drivers need to make split-second decisions to stay ahead, Floridians must act quickly to prepare before a storm hits," said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Hurricane preparedness is a year-round process, and thanks to Mike and FIRMAN Power Equipment, we have the unique opportunity to drive that message home and remind residents to have their essentials ready, their plans updated and complete any necessary home projects.” “I'm so excited to have the Hurricane car back at Daytona with Firman and FDEM,” said Mike’s Weather Page owner Mike Boylan. “Bringing awareness to Hurricane Season means so much to me as this event allows us to talk about weather with thousands, prepare for the year ahead, and reflect on the incredibly busy 2024 we just had.” “FIRMAN is excited to once again partner with the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Mike’s Weather Page for an unforgettable day of racing at Daytona,” said FIRMAN Power Equipment Director of Brand Development Jason Sutton. “As the 2025 NASCAR season heats up, we’re proud to be part of this incredible event, supporting both the sport and the community. We’ll also be looking forward to working with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling as he takes the wheel of the #7 Hurricane Awareness Machine, bringing his skill and determination to the track. With a shared commitment to safety and preparedness, we look forward to an action-packed race day, bringing fans together for thrilling competition and a celebration of teamwork. It’s going to be an epic day at Daytona!” The Hurricane Awareness Machine will be competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 5 p.m. with team SS Greenlight Racing. Before the race, FDEM team members will be interacting with attendees, ready to answer any questions regarding severe weather safety and share tips on how to prepare ahead of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Sponsors and partners include Mike's Weather Page, FIRMAN Power Equipment and Lowes. Behind the wheel of the 'Hurricane Awareness Machine' will be Patrick Emerling (#7), a multiple-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Race of Champions Modified Tour winner. For information on disaster preparedness, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare and be sure to follow FDEM on X, Facebook and Instagram. ###