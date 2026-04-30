Florida Division of Emergency Management Celebrates Leading Through Excellence with the 5th Annual Emergency Management Day at the Florida Capitol

Photo by Jesse Romimora

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Executive Director Kevin Guthrie was joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., FloridaCommerce Deputy Secretary Justin Domer, and Florida State Guard (FSG) Executive Director Mark Thieme at the 5th Annual Emergency Management Day at the Capitol to reflect on the past year and highlight key innovations and achievements in state emergency response and recovery.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis and collaboration with the Florida Legislature, Florida leads the nation in the field of emergency management, helping ensure that the state both responds to and recovers from disasters faster than ever before,” said Division Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Each year, we face new challenges, but also new opportunities to innovate, improve and build upon our successes. Together, we are committed to strengthening communities and rebuilding Florida to be more resilient than ever.”

FDEM is also proudly supported by the Florida Disaster Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides assistance, funding and support in disaster response, recovery and relief efforts, as well as vital training for emergency management professionals. To celebrate the Foundation’s commitment to supporting communities year-round, the Foundation and FDEM partnered with the Florida Department of Education, FloridaCommerce and Florida State Guard this Emergency Management Day at the Capitol to pack 1,000 starter disaster supply kits for students in Lafayette County. Starter kits include nonperishable boxed water, fruit snacks, mini flashlights, travel-sized toothbrushes and toothpaste, notepads, pens and disaster preparedness educational materials.

“Florida is no stranger to hurricanes and other disasters,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “The Florida Division of Emergency Management is a strong partner when it comes to getting schools back open after a storm. I am proud of the work we have done together to support our students after a busy hurricane season and I am thankful that in partnership with FloridaCommerce, we are able to donate supplies to the students of Lafayette School District.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce is grateful to be a part of Florida’s efforts to ensure the resiliency of our great state,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “During the 2024 Hurricane Season, thanks to the Governor’s swift and decisive actions, FloridaCommerce, in collaboration with other state agencies and private sector partners, was able to get boots on the ground immediately after the storms, canvassing businesses in 163 communities and approving more than $108 million to more 2,700 businesses through the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program – connecting people with resources so business owners and individuals could reopen their doors and get back on their feet.”

“Through deliberate and ongoing joint training and coordination with our state and local partners, we strengthen our interoperability, prepared to rapidly respond, rescue, and serve those in need,” said Florida State Guard Executive Director, Mark Thieme. “Thank you to Executive Director Guthrie and fellow state leadership for your steadfast support and advocacy. Together, we deliver a reassurance, a commitment, to Florida families that when disaster strikes—we ALL answer the call.”

The Florida Division of Emergency Management’s 5thannual Emergency Management Day at the Florida Capitol: Leading Through Excellence is a day of collaboration, recognition and celebration. This event brings emergency management professionals from across the State of Florida, providing a platform to discuss priorities for the year ahead and engage directly with their local legislators to strengthen collaboration and support for disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts.

In the last year, FDEM led record-breaking disaster response and recovery efforts for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, as well as several isolated severe weather events.

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FDEM has been able to distribute record-breaking critical disaster recovery funding amounting to more than $12 billion in assistance for communities impacted by recent disasters over the past six years.

This funding is used to support recovery programs in key sectors such as:

Over $9.3 Billion in Public Assistance, which helps communities quickly respond to and recover from major disasters; and

in Public Assistance, which helps communities quickly respond to and recover from major disasters; and $1.8 Billion available in Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds for 2024 declared events, which supports communities to rebuild in a way that reduces, or mitigates, future disaster losses.

With a focus on service and innovation, FDEM continues leading through excellence toward a more resilient Florida.

For more information about FDEM, visit FloridaDisaster.org.

For additional updates, follow @FLSERT on Xand Instagram, and @FDEM on Facebook.

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