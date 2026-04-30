Florida Division of Emergency Management Promotes Wildfire Preparedness, Prevention and Protection During Florida Wildfire Awareness Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—This week, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) promotes wildfire preparedness, prevention and protection during Wildfire Awareness Week. FDEM encourages Florida residents and visitors to learn about the year-round risk of wildfires. By planning what to do if a wildfire threatens your community and practicing wildfire prevention and safety, residents can stay wildfire ready. "Florida’s wildfire season never truly ends. Wildfires are a year-round threat, especially during the dry season from March to May,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. "Wildfires don’t wait, and neither should you. A single stray spark can ignite a disaster and protecting our communities starts with each of us practicing fire safety." “Since January, nearly 1,000 wildfires have burned over 44,000 acres in Florida, and as we enter peak wildfire season, preparation and awareness are critical to protecting Florida’s communities, natural resources, and first responders,” said Florida Forest Service Director Rick Dolan. “The Florida Forest Service is actively working to mitigate wildfire risks, but we need every Floridian to do their part — follow outdoor burning laws, clear defensible space around your home, and stay informed on fire conditions.” Wildfire Preparedness It is important to be prepared for the possibility of a wildfire impacting your community. Make a Plan : Ensure that everyone in your household is aware of what to do during an emergency such as a wildfire and what your evacuation routes are if you need to act quickly.

Build a Disaster Supply Kit : Keep essential supplies for each member of your household, including a first aid kit and copies of important documents, in a go bag or car trunk.

Sign up for emergency alerts at FloridaDisaster.org/AlertFlorida and monitor active fires at FFS.Firesponse.com . Wildfire Prevention Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to do their part in practicing wildfire prevention. There are many ways to help reduce wildfires. Adhere to the following wildfire safety guidelines by the Florida Forest Service to protect your property and Florida’s land: Obey burn bans

Avoid activities that cause open flames or sparks

Properly discard of cigarettes – do not throw them from vehicles

Do not park cars on grass

Regularly clean your roof

Use fire-resistant landscaping and create a defensible space by clearing all debris and dead vegetation around your home, between trees, patio furniture or other items that could catch fire

Ensure you have working fire extinguishers and smoke alarms on each level of your home Unauthorized burns and individuals burning yard waste like leaves and tree limbs are particularly dangerous when not done properly. When burning yard waste, it must: Fit in an 8-foot diameter pile or noncombustible container

Be ignited after 8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET and extinguished one hour before sunset

Be located:

25 feet from your home, wildlands, brush or combustible structure



50 feet from paved public roads



150 feet from neighboring buildings Wildfire Protection A typical year in Florida will see more than 4,100 fires burn nearly 165,000 acres of land. If a wildfire occurs in your community, it is essential that Floridians have the knowledge and resources to keep themselves, their families and their property safe. Wildfires are unpredictable and escalate quickly, becoming deadly in a matter of moments. Consider these wildfire safety tips: Remain calm and be prepared to take action to protect yourself and your family

If you smell smoke or see fire, move away immediately

Monitor all emergency alerts and updates

Obey instructions from local authorities and be ready to evacuate immediately if told to do so

If you are not ordered to evacuate but smoky conditions exist, stay inside in a safe location with windows and doors closed

Do not return home until it is deemed safe to do so by local authorities Wildfire preparation, prevention and protection combined with overall awareness can make all the difference in minimizing risk and keeping Floridians safe and secure this wildfire season. For more information about wildfire prevention and safety, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Hazards/Wildfire and follow FDEM on Facebook, Instagram and X. ###