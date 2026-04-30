Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Association of Broadcasters Host Third Annual Local News and Meteorology Communications Summit

Photos: FDEM Chief of Staff Jake Felder providing opening remarks; FDEM state meteorologists panel; photos by the Workmans and Jesse Romimora

TAMPA, Fla. – Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and Florida Association of Broadcasters (FAB) hosted the third annual Local News and Meteorology Communications Summit. Top meteorologists, hurricane specialists and communications experts from across the state of Florida came together to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships and fine-tune cohesive communications strategies ahead of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Attendees and speakers engaged in important conversations on hurricane preparedness, response and recovery, celebrating past successes while reflecting on ways to improve emergency messaging.

“Whether it is before, during or after a storm, communication is key to keeping you and your loved ones safe in the face of an emergency,” said FDEMExecutive Director Kevin Guthrie. “This Summit is a great opportunity for the best in meteorology and communications to team up to align forecasting and messaging for enhanced statewide communication and public safety. Through close collaboration and coordination, we can stay ahead of the curve this hurricane season and make sure Florida residents are always in the loop when a disaster strikes.”

This year’s Summit consisted of sessions on past hurricane seasons lessons learned, weather messaging in the digital age, transforming emergency communications through AI, hurricane preparation and mitigation, and supporting state operations while maintaining messaging with distant hurricane threats. Speakers included:

Brooks Garner , WOFL Meteorologist

, WOFL Meteorologist Denis Phillips , WFTS Chief Meteorologist

, WFTS Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, WTVT Chief Meteorologist

WTVT Chief Meteorologist Sandra Shaw, WPBF First Warning Meteorologist

Mike Boylan, Creator and Host of Mike’s Weather Page

Marc Jaromin , Futuri Director of Public Safety Platforms

, Futuri Director of Public Safety Platforms Charles Wooten , iHeartMedia Regional Engineer

, iHeartMedia Regional Engineer Chris Williams, Beasley Media Group Regional Director of Engineering

Caitlyn Gillespie , FDEM Deputy State Meteorologist

, FDEM Deputy State Meteorologist Kennedy Tartt , FDEM Assistant State Meteorologist

, FDEM Assistant State Meteorologist Melissa James, FDEM Assistant State Meteorologist

For updates and preparedness information, follow FDEM on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter).

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