ICYMI: SBA Offers Disaster Relief to Florida Small Businesses and Residents Affected by Severe Storms and Tornado

7/10/2025

Low interest disaster loans now available

ATLANTA –The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25. The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Governor Ron DeSantis on July 7.

The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Small businesses and private nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements include strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind rated garage doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

"One distinct advantage of SBA’s disaster loan program is the opportunity to fund upgrades reducing the risk of future storm damage," said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. "I encourage businesses and homeowners to work with contractors and mitigation professionals to improve their storm readiness while taking advantage of SBA’s mitigation loans."

SBA’s EIDL program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for small businesses, 3.625% for PNPs, and 2.813% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Beginning July 10, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Pinellas County to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their application. Walk- ins are accepted, but you can schedule an in-person appointment in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The DLOC hours of operation are listed below:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) Pinellas County

Largo Public Library

120 Central Park Dr

Largo, FL 33771

Opening: Thursday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours:

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Closed.

Permanently Closing July 28 at 4 p.m.

Disaster survivors should not wait to settle with their insurance company before applying for a disaster loan. If a survivor does not know how much of their loss will be covered by insurance or other sources, SBA can make a low-interest disaster loan for the total loss up to its loan limits, provided the borrower agrees to use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.

To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 8, 2025 . The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 8, 2026 .

###