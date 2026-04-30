Florida Division of Emergency Management Opens New State-of-the-Art Emergency Management Warehouse in Auburndale

8/21/2025

Photo by Jesse Romimora

AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) celebrated the grand opening of Florida’s Central Operations and Coordination Office, a critical investment in the state’s ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. Located in the heart of Central Florida, the 421,600-square-foot facility is already 91% utilized. It will serve as a major hub for disaster logistics and coordination. Stocked with equipment, including utility vehicles, forklifts, and skid steers, the warehouse will ensure lifesaving supplies such as food, water, flood prevention resources, and generators can be staged and deployed quickly after a disaster to communities in need.

“This new facility is more than just a warehouse—it’s a promise to the people of Florida,” said Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “By expanding our capacity, improving our logistics, and adding state-of-the-art features, we’re ensuring that when disaster strikes, help gets to our communities faster than ever before. This is how we strengthen resilience and lead the way in emergency management.”

The new warehouse offers several improvements from the current State Logistics Response Center (SLRC), including:

400 trailer spaces (up from 130 at SLRC)

(up from 130 at SLRC) Over 100 sleeping quarters (up from 16)

(up from 16) Three hazardous material closets with air quality monitoring and leak detection

with air quality monitoring and leak detection A drive-in loading design allowing trailers to be loaded and deployed entirely indoors, saving time and deploying resources faster

allowing trailers to be loaded and deployed entirely indoors, saving time and deploying resources faster A helipad capable of landing Florida National Guard aircraft

Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has made historic investments in emergency management, strengthening the state’s ability to respond, recover, and mitigate against disasters. In the next 12 months, two best-in-class facilities will open, expanding the state’s logistical and operational capacity. Supported by billions of dollars dedicated to enhancing response and recovery capabilities at both the state and local levels, these efforts ensure Florida is prepared not only to respond but also to build long-term resilience. The newest warehouse—strategically co-located with major distribution centers and interstate infrastructure—will house more than 300 personnel, enabling faster, more efficient deployment of resources and improved coordination during emergencies. With expanded space, advanced features, and enhanced logistics capabilities, this facility represents a major step forward in protecting Floridians and ensuring rapid action when every second counts.

As the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to remain vigilant by visiting FloridaDisaster.org and following FDEM on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter) for weather updates and preparedness tips.