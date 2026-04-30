ICYMI: Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Disaster Foundation Lead Through Excellence at the Second Annual Florida’s Training for Emergency Management Symposium

6/23/2025

ORLANDO, Fla. – This past week marked the second annual Florida’s Training for Emergency Management (FTEM) Symposium. Emergency management professionals from across the state congregated to engage with this year’s theme: Leading Through Excellence. Hosted by the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM), alongside the Florida Disaster Foundation (Foundation), the FTEM Symposium is a week-long professional development event that offers attendees comprehensive training, opportunities for collaboration, and specialized leadership development sessions.

“FTEM’s growth in its second year is a testament to the commitment of Florida’s emergency management community,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Building on last year’s success, we’ve grown and adapted, enhancing the symposium to better serve the diverse needs of Florida’s emergency management community.”

Beginning on Monday, June 9, individuals statewide and beyond had the opportunity to learn from industry leaders, network with public, private and nonprofit partners, and develop their skills. During its General Session, keynote speaker, Brian Hastings, shared some insight. Throughout the symposium, leadership speakers included:

Michael S. Davis, MBA, MPH, President, CDR Health

Jonathan Lord, Director, Flagler County Emergency Management

Tyler Duhon, Response Operations Manager, Lemoine

Gracia Szczech, Senior Advisor, McChrystal Group & Erin Sutton, Partner, McChrystal Group

Chad Poppell, Director, KPMG

Chris Stallings, SBA Administrator & former Georgia State Director

Bryan Koon, President & CEO, IEM

Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director, FDEM

Conversations covered a range of topics from cybersecurity and leveraging technology to team relationship management. The week also featured the Human Services Summit, SERT Logistics and Resource Showcase, and FTEM’s inaugural Awards Ceremony Gala—an evening dedicated to recognizing and celebrating emergency management professionals who demonstrate excellence in their fields. The symposium concluded on Friday, June 13, with a closing discussion led by Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, offering final reflections and key takeaways from the week. With more than 1000 attendees, this year’s FTEM symposium offered over 70 training courses and eight specialized information sessions hosted by sponsors. Florida’s commitment to growth and innovation drives it forward towards success and secures its position as a national leader within the industry of emergency management.

FTEM 2025 was made possible in part thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, whose commitment to innovation and collaboration helped bring this transformative event to life. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who contributed—partners, participants, and supporters alike—for making FTEM 2025 so impactful. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Guide for information on preparedness or the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season and be sure to follow FDEM on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) for information and weather updates.

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