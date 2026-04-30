Florida Division of Emergency Management Recognizes September as Florida Preparedness Month, Calling on Residents to Stay Alert and Prepared
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring September as Florida Preparedness Month, highlighting the importance of disaster readiness. With hurricane activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is urging all residents and visitors to take proactive steps to ensure they are prepared for potential impacts.
“As we enter the peak of hurricane season, preparedness is more than a precaution; it’s a responsibility,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Whether you are a resident or just visiting Florida, start by taking a few smart steps now: Sign up for local alerts, build a personalized disaster supply kit, know your evacuation zone and have a plan in place for you and your loved ones. A little effort now can make a big difference when a storm is on the way.”
Marking the midpoint between June 1 and November 30 and the historical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, September serves as a timely reminder for all Floridians to assess their level of preparedness and make necessary updates to their emergency plans. Floridians are encouraged to finalize their disaster plans and take advantage of preparedness resources this month.
Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 7031 into law, making previous year-round tax exemptions permanent. Residents can now purchase disaster preparedness items permanently tax-free including batteries, portable generators, tarps, gas cans, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, insect repellent, life jackets, and tie-down kits. You can find a full list of tax-free items at FloridaDisaster.org/TaxFree.
Whether preparing on your own, with your family or for your organization or business, it is important to take time now to solidify your disaster plan by following the road to hurricane preparedness. Here are the top tips for staying hurricane ready this season and beyond:
1. Know Your Zone, Know Your Home—Residents should be aware of their evacuation zone and understand whether their home is in a flood-prone area, is a manufactured or mobile structure, or may not be safe during severe weather. Knowing the structural integrity of your home and the risks specific to your location is essential for making informed decisions during hurricane season. This knowledge can help you respond quickly and appropriately to guidance from local officials. To learn more, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know.
2. Make a Plan— Preparedness is not one-size-fits-all. Every individual, family, and organization should customize their emergency plan to reflect their unique circumstances. Tailor your plan to your individual needs:
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Individuals with Access and Functional Needs should register with their county’s Special Needs Registry to ensure that disaster supply kits includes critical medical equipment, mobility aids, prescriptions and communication devices.
- Families and Households are encouraged to involve all members of the family in the planning process, clearly communicate the emergency plan and build a disaster kit that includes enough supplies for each person—children, seniors and pets included.
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Visitors of Florida should identify local risks, know the evacuation zones of places they are staying and sign up for local emergency alerts.
- Businesses and Organizations should consider creating a continuity plan, securing important documents and clearly establishing communication protocols for employees and clients.
Meet with all members to make a plan and get insight from everyone to ensure that it meets everyone’s needs and that each person understands the plan. For step-by-step guidance, visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare.
3. Build a Disaster Supply Kit—Building a well-stocked disaster supply kit is a vital part of hurricane preparedness. Every household should have enough nonperishable food, clean water, medications and other essential supplies to sustain each member of the household, including children, seniors and pets, for a minimum of seven days. This ensures that families are equipped to remain safe and self-sufficient in the aftermath of a storm, when access to stores, utilities or emergency services may be limited. Don’t forget, the State of Florida now offers select critical disaster preparedness items permanently tax-free. A list of these eligible items is available here. For a complete checklist of recommended supplies and tips for assembling your kit, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Kit.
4. Halfway Full is Halfway There—Maintaining vehicle readiness is an important part of hurricane preparedness. During hurricane season, residents are advised to always keep vehicles at least half full and batteries half charged to avoid fuel shortages or delays during evacuation. These simple precautions can help ensure a timely and safe departure when conditions warrant. For additional guidance, see FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull.
5. Evacuate Tens of Miles, Not Hundreds of Miles—When local officials issue evacuation orders, residents should evacuate only a short distance. A safer location could be only tens of miles, rather than hundreds of miles, as long as it is capable of withstanding high winds and heavy rain and is not in a flood zone. Planning ahead and knowing your local options can make all the difference during an emergency. Understanding what resources are available within your community is key to faster, safer and more confident decision-making during an emergency. To access local resources from your county emergency management office such as evacuation zones, shelter locations and other vital preparedness information, visit FloridaDisaster.org/Counties.
For more information on preparedness, storm updates and hurricane season resources, visit FloridaDisaster.org and follow FDEM on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).
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