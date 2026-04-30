ICYMI: FloridaCommerce Encourages Storm-Impacted Floridians to Apply to Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms Program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— FloridaCommerce encourages 2023 and 2024 Storms-impacted Florida homeowners to apply to the Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms program. The Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms program is designed to help Florida’s most vulnerable residents repair, replace or reconstruct homes—including mobile homes—damaged by the 2023 and 2024 Storms—Hurricanes Debby, Helene, Idalia and Milton, and the May 2024 North Florida Tornadoes. Floridians in communities impacted by the 2023 and 2024 Storms in need of assistance are encouraged to apply at RebuildFlorida.gov/2023-2024-storms.



The Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms Program supports Florida homeowners recovering from the 2023 and 2024 Storms. The program is available to eligible Florida homeowners in the following counties, Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Marion, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Wakulla.

On January 16, 2025, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that the State of Florida would receive funding to support long-term recovery efforts following the impacts of severe weather events in 2023 and 2024. Between February 10, 2025, and March 19, 2025, FloridaCommerce staff held 70 meetings with all 47 Eligible Counties that encompassed listening sessions and public workshops. These engagements provided valuable insight into community needs, supporting long-term recovery efforts and informing the development of the State Action Plan. FloridaCommerce submitted the Draft State Action Plan to HUD on April 25, 2025, and was approved by HUD on June 4, 2025. To view the approved State Action Plan, click here .

Additionally, HUD has designated eleven entitlement communities—Broward, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, and Volusia counties, as well as the cities of Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg—to receive direct funding allocations separate from the state’s allotment. These communities will be responsible for designing and administering their own programs to address local unmet needs.

For more information, please visit the Rebuild Florida 2023 and 2024 Storms Housing Repair and Replacement Program webpage or email CDBG-DR@Commerce.fl.gov.