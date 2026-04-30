ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Successful Evacuation of 28 Floridians from Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa

—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the successful evacuation of 28 Floridians from Jamaica following the devastating impacts of powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. At the Governor’s direction, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) began evacuation efforts on October 31, 2025, working closely with local officials to ensure the safe return of Floridians. The rescue flight departed Jamaica earlier today and landed at Tampa International Airport.

“Throughout my time as governor, Florida has rescued our residents from warzones and in the wake of natural disasters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s operation in Jamaica brings stranded Floridians home in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. I am grateful for the efforts of our emergency management officials and partners who worked to make this happen.”

“This rapid response reflects the strength of Florida’s emergency management system and our commitment to providing timely, coordinated support,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ decisive leadership and our team’s swift action, we were able to help Floridians return home safely.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, we mobilized quickly to send relief flights and bring our citizens home safely following Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica,” said Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins. “Today, I was on the ground at Tampa International Airport to welcome these families as they arrived and to ensure they received the care and support they needed. Our state’s strength is found in our people, and today that strength is on full display.”