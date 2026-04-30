ICYMI: SBA Offers Disaster Relief to Florida Businesses, Private Nonprofits and Residents Affected by the severe storms and flooding

11/12/2025

Low interest disaster loans now available

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low interest federal disaster loans for Florida businesses, private nonprofits, and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding occurring Oct. 26, 2025. The SBA issued a disaster declaration in response to a request received from Gov. Ron DeSantis on Nov. 7, 2025.

The declaration covers the counties of Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

Businesses and private nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damage, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements include strengthening structures to protect against high wind damage, upgrading to wind rated garage doors, and installing a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

“When disasters strike, SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Centers play a vital role in helping small businesses and their communities recover,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “At these centers, SBA specialists assist business owners and residents with disaster loan applications and provide information on the full range of recovery programs available.”

SBA’s EIDL program is available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofit (PNP) organizations with financial losses directly related to the disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for small aquaculture enterprises.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.