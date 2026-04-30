Florida Division of Emergency Management Advises Cold Weather Preparedness Ahead of Incoming Cold Front

1/30/2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Ahead of an approaching cold front sweeping through the state, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) urges residents and visitors to practice cold weather preparedness and safety. This strong cold front is set to bring the coldest conditions of the winter season across the state this weekend and into early next week.

“Cold temperatures can pose serious risks for Florida residents who are not prepared,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “As colder conditions move across the state, I encourage everyone to follow the Five P’s of Cold Weather Preparedness by protecting people, pets, pipes and plants, while also practicing fire safety. Taking these simple but important steps can help keep families safe and prevent unnecessary damage during cold weather.”

Colder air is expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, with low temperatures dropping into the 20s and wind chills falling into the teens. As the cold front moves through the state into Saturday and Sunday, arctic air will continue to surge southward, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season so far—and potentially the coldest conditions Central and South Florida have experienced since 2010.

Strong, gusty winds accompanying this system will make conditions feel significantly colder, with wind chills potentially dropping into the single digits across North Florida, the teens to 20s in Central Florida, and the 20s to 30s across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

As colder temperatures move across the state, Floridians are urged to take proactive steps to reduce cold-weather risks at home and outdoors. Preparing ahead of time can help prevent injuries, fires and property damage during extended periods of cold conditions. Residents should prioritize safe heating practices, dress appropriately when outdoors and ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

A key part of cold weather readiness is remembering the Five P’s of Cold Weather Preparedness:

Protect People by limiting time outdoors in cold conditions, dressing in warm, layered clothing and using heating sources safely indoors. Protect Pets by bringing animals indoors and ensuring they have a warm, dry place away from the cold. Protect Plants by covering or moving sensitive plants indoors when temperatures drop. Protect Pipes by insulating exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip to reduce the risk of freezing. Practice Fire Safety by keeping space heaters plugged directly into wall outlets, maintaining clearance from flammable materials, never leaving heaters, candles or fireplaces unattended, and avoiding the use of ovens, stoves, grills or generators as heat sources indoors.

Fireplaces should be properly vented, chimneys maintained regularly and only firewood should be burned. Smoke detectors should be installed on every level of the home and tested frequently. Homes with gas appliances should also be equipped with carbon monoxide detectors.

For weather updates and more information on Florida’s severe weather, visit FloridaDisaster.org, and be sure to follow FDEM on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @FLSERT, and on Facebook @FDEM.

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