Florida Division of Emergency Management Celebrates the Grand Opening of Florida’s New State Emergency Operations Center

2/24/2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) unveiled Florida’s new State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC). This high-tech, state-of-the-art facility will significantly enhance disaster response and recovery efforts across the state. Designed with resilient infrastructure and expanded operational space, the new SEOC will enable FDEM to coordinate more effectively and collaborate seamlessly with state, local, and federal partners when disasters strike.

“The new State Emergency Operations Center is a bold investment in Florida’s future,” said Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “This facility was designed not just for today’s challenges, but for the evolving threats of tomorrow. It strengthens our ability to unify partners at every level, harness innovation, and lead with speed and precision when disasters strike. More than a building, it is a symbol of Florida’s proactive approach to preparedness and our continued commitment to setting the benchmark for emergency management nationwide.”

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said, “Preparedness is one of the most important investments we can make for Florida’s future. As Senate President, I was proud to help secure the initial and subsequent funding to replace and upgrade our State Emergency Operations Center, giving emergency managers the modern tools and space they need to protect lives and property across our state.

“Florida leads the nation in emergency response because we have the most dedicated leaders and the best Governor in the nation," said Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia. "This new emergency operations center will further enhance our response capabilities and ensure that we are prepared for any disaster.”

“Building the new State Emergency Operations Center was a true partnership between the Department of Management Services and the Division of Emergency Management,” said DMS Interim Secretary Tom Berger. “DMS is proud to have built a facility that for many years, will reflect the resilience and dedication of those who work inside it.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the expectation when an emergency strikes is an all-hands-on-deck approach that gets Florida’s communities back to normal as quickly as possible,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “This new facility will strengthen preparations and response efforts, enhance collaboration, and bring greater resources to the teams working around the clock to serve Floridians.”

The 208,400-square-foot facility features more than double the operational space on the Emergency Operations Center floor, enhancing coordination among local, state, and federal partners. Key features include:

SEOC wing infrastructure built to withstand wind speeds of up to 200 mph.

Three backup generators providing redundant power to ensure continuous operations during severe weather.

A 95-by-13-foot video wall capable of displaying multi-source live data feeds, weather monitoring, GIS mapping, and real-time incident tracking.

Two loading docks accommodating 53-foot trailers to streamline resource distribution and deployment.

Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Legislature approved funding for the new facility during the 2021–2022 fiscal year. Designed with scalability and operational continuity in mind, the SEOC provides enhanced workspace and coordination capacity during both routine and emergency operations. The facility was constructed to withstand severe weather conditions, ensuring it can remain fully operational when Florida needs it most.

As Emergency Management Day at the Capitol approaches, FDEM encourages residents to stop by and network with local emergency management professionals from across the state.

To follow along, visit FloridaDisaster.org and follow FDEM on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

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