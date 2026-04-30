Florida Division of Emergency Management Celebrates 6th Annual Emergency Management Day at the Capitol

2/25/2026

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Yesterday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) marked its 6th Annual Emergency Management Day at the Capitol, bringing together emergency management professionals and state leaders from across Florida to highlight the past year’s accomplishments in disaster response, recovery, and preparedness. FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie was joined by Florida Department of Health Deputy Secretary Kenneth A. Scheppke, Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham, FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, and Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Robert Asztalos, along with public and private sector partners of the statewide emergency management community.

“Emergency Management Day at the Capitol is about recognizing the dedicated professionals and partners who work year-round to protect Florida’s communities,” said Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “From strengthening preparedness efforts to coordinating disaster response and long-term recovery, our success is built on collaboration across state agencies, local governments, private sector partners, and elected leaders who are committed to keeping Floridians safe.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, FloridaCommerce proactively and collaboratively teams up with public and private sector partners when there is an event to serve business owners and displaced workers with velocity and purpose and likewise partners with communities thereafter to cure long-term infrastructure and economic needs,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “FloridaCommerce is proud to partner with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to ensure Floridians—the families, workforce and businesses that make up our state—have the tools they need to be resilient and bounce back after disasters.”

“On Emergency Management Day, we reaffirm that preparedness must meet the unique needs of every Floridian, especially our seniors. Florida Health is proud to partner with the Florida Disaster Foundation and our emergency management leaders to advance data-informed decisions that save lives,” said Kenneth A. Scheppke, MD, Deputy Secretary for Health, Florida Department of Health. “By promoting the Special Needs Registry and equipping older adults with disaster supply kits, we are strengthening the data that guides life-saving decisions — ensuring vulnerable individuals are identified early and protected, whether that means safely sheltering in place or evacuating ahead of a storm.”

“The Agency for Persons with Disabilities is proud to partner with the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to support the safety and well-being of individuals with disabilities before, during, and after emergencies,” said APD Director Robert “Bob” Asztalos. “Emergency preparedness is essential to ensuring that Floridians with special needs are protected and have access to the resources and supports they rely on. We are grateful for our continued collaboration with DEM and our partners across the state to strengthen inclusive emergency planning and response for all.”

“When we equip older adults with the tools and information they need ahead of time, we’re doing more than preparing for a storm – we’re building confidence, strengthening families, and uplifting entire communities,” said Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham. “Thank you to the Florida Division of Emergency Management for leading this incredible effort. Together, we’re making sure Florida’s seniors feel supported, empowered, and ready – no matter what comes our way.”

The Florida Disaster Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports FDEM by raising funds to assist communities impacted by disasters, played a key role in this year’s Emergency Management Day service project in partnership with state agencies. In response to severe flooding in Central Florida that impacted residential neighborhoods — including nursing homes and assisted living facilities — FDEM and its partners turned awareness into action by focusing on preparedness for vulnerable populations.

Through this collaborative effort, FDEM, the Foundation, and agency partners assembled 500 disaster supply kits tailored specifically for elderly residents in flood-prone areas. Each kit includes a weather radio, emergency blankets, and disaster preparedness materials designed to help senior citizens stay informed, prepared, and safe during emergencies.

This year’s celebration comes on the heels of a major milestone for the state of Florida. Yesterday, FDEM officially opened its new State Emergency Operations Center alongside members of Florida’s emergency management community, state and private sector partners, and elected officials — a state-of-the-art facility designed to further enhance coordination, response capabilities, and operational readiness ahead of future disasters.

FDEM remains committed to continuous growth and operational excellence, advancing new ideas and expanding capabilities to meet the evolving needs of Florida’s residents before, during, and after disasters.

For more information about FDEM, visit FloridaDisaster.org. To stay up to date, follow @FLSERT on X and Instagram, and @FDEM on Facebook.

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