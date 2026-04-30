ICYMI: Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Florida Forest Service Highlight Current Wildfire Conditions and Urge Residents to Be Wildfire Ready

4/8/2026

Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership provide an update on Florida's wildfire conditions from Dover, Fla., April 7, 2026.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, during Florida Wildfire Awareness Week, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service are urging Floridians to take steps now to be prepared for what is forecasted to be an extremely active peak wildfire season. Florida’s peak wildfire season usually encompasses April, May, and June, and the National Interagency Fire Center has predicted an “above normal significant wildfire potential” across the state this year.

“Florida is experiencing widespread drought conditions like we have not seen in years, and forecasts show the next few months could be extremely active for wildfires,” said Commissioner Simpson. “We need all Floridians to do their part now by following local burn restrictions, staying alert to weather conditions when burning, and preparing their homes and yards to be wildfire ready. Remember, every fire prevented is one less fire we must respond to, and that will help ensure the safety of our firefighters and our communities.”

Since January, over 1,500 wildfires have burned over 54,000 acres in Florida. Several areas of the state have been under Red Flag Warnings from the National Weather Service, and 20 counties have enacted burn bans. The Florida Forest Service is encouraging the public to visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com to learn how to protect life, homes, and communities.

“Thanks to year-round training, investment in heavy equipment and aviation resources, and aggressive wildfire mitigation efforts across our state, the Florida Forest Service and our local and federal partners are as prepared for an active peak wildfire season as possible,” said Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service. “I’m asking everyone to pay attention to the weather, especially wind, relative humidity, and days since rain, when considering burning. Peak wildfire season is here, and we need to be wildfire ready.”

Florida Wildfire Awareness Week, recognized annually during the first full week of April, was established in recognition of Florida’s devastating 1998 wildfire season, when more than half a million acres burned, and 337 structures were damaged or destroyed by wildfires.

One of the best available tools the Florida Forest Service uses to fight potentially devastating wildfires is prescribed burning. Florida leads the nation in the use of prescribed fire, and approximately 2 million acres of public and private land in Florida are treated with prescribed fire each year. The Florida Forest Service has treated more than 580,000 acres of state forests with prescribed fire since the beginning of 2023 under Commissioner Simpson's leadership.

There are many ways Floridians can help reduce the chances of a catastrophic wildfire, including creating defensible space, safely burning yard waste, utilizing prescribed burning, and reporting suspicious arson activity. To learn how to protect your life, home, and community, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com. To view current wildfire conditions and activity, visit FDACS.gov/CurrentWildfires.

The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland, and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire.

For more information about Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit FDACS.gov.

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