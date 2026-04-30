Florida Division of Emergency Management Reminds Floridians to Stay Safe and Prepared Ahead of Cold Weather

11/10/2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is urging Florida residents and visitors to take precautions and practice cold-weather safety as a strong cold front brings the lowest temperatures of the season across the state.

The coldest temperatures of the season are expected to begin tonight and continue through Tuesday. Freeze Warnings are in effect for much of North Florida, where temperatures are forecast to fall into the 20s. Persistent winds will create even colder wind chills, with feels-like temperatures dropping into the upper teens and 20s across North Florida and into the 20s and 30s in Central and parts of South Florida. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and monitor local weather alerts for the latest updates.

“Whether it’s hurricanes, severe storms, or freezing temperatures, preparedness is key to keeping Florida families safe,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “As we experience extremely low temperatures, take the time to protect your home and your loved ones—practice safe heating, insulate your pipes, and check on neighbors who may need assistance. A few simple precautions now can make a big difference this cold season.”

The “Five P’s” of preparedness for cold weather safety include:

Protect People: When outdoors, dress in warm layers of clothing and wear a hat or gloves. Consider waterproof shoes to stay dry and remain warm.

Protect Pets: Make sure your pets are either inside or in a warm shelter. The chances are, if you’re cold, they are, too.

Protect Pipes: Cover outdoor pipes and allow indoor faucets to drip to prevent freezing.

Protect Plants: Cover outdoor plants or bring them indoors to protect them from freezing temperatures.

Practice Fire Safety: Never use outdoor heating devices inside. When using space heaters, follow safety guidelines, such as using them on a flat surface away from flammable materials and turning them off overnight. Use fireplaces safely by keeping pets and objects at a distance and fully extinguishing fires before leaving home or going to bed.

In addition to cold-weather impacts, very dry air and breezy winds moving into North Florida over ongoing drought conditions will create an elevated wildfire risk. Red Flag Warnings have been issued, indicating an increased potential for wildfires on Monday. Residents are urged to remain alert to changing conditions and monitor Fire Watches and Warnings.

If a wildfire occurs, know your evacuation routes, prepare an emergency go-bag, and keep N95 masks on hand. Only evacuate if directed by local officials.

For more information on how to stay prepared and to receive alert updates, visit FloridaDisaster.org and follow FDEM on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) @FLSERT, and on Facebook @FDEM.

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