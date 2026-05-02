Unbridled Eve Derby Gala Features Kentucky Flair with Worldwide Appeal

In its 13th year, the world-class Unbridled Eve Derby Gala draws film, television, and music stars for an evening of Southern elegance and entertainment.

LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Official Kentucky Derby Event, the world-class, star-studded Gala draws business leaders, horse racing industry professionals and celebrities from film, television, music, comedy and sports for an incredible evening of Southern hospitality, elegance and entertainment.

All of this fun ultimately goes to help numerous great causes, including 13-time beneficiary, Blessings in a Backpack, an organization that fights childhood hunger by providing needy elementary school students a backpack of food on the weekends. A portion of proceeds will also go to more than a dozen other non-profit organizations. The Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc® and Unbridled Eve® were founded by Tonya York and Tammy York-Day.

Getty Red Carpet Select Images HERE: (Photos updated throughout Gala). Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Musical performances by:

• Phillip Phillips –Singer-songwriter and winner of American Idol

• Richie Sambora -Guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known as the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi, Grammy winner

• Sugarhill Gang –Hip-hop group best known for “Rapper’s Delight”

• Elliot Lurie –Lead singer of Looking Glass; “Brandy”

• Orianthi –Australian guitarist & singer known for her work with Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper, and for her hit “According to You”

• Lorrie Morgan –Award-winning country music star

• Skip Martin -Kool & The Gang, Dazz Band; Grammy winner

• Johnny Edwards –Vocalist best known as a former lead singer of Foreigner

• The Crashers –One of the nation’s best party bands; have shared the stage with Kid Rock and Aerosmith

• DJ 2nd Nature

• All-Star Jam:

o Layla Spring –Singer-songwriter and former American Idol contestant

o JD Shelburne –Kentucky-based country artist

o Bob Guiney –Television personality and musician, known from “The Bachelor”; Member, Band from TV

o John Schneider –Actor and singer known for “The Dukes of Hazzard”; Runner-up Season 10 of “The Masked Singer”

o Alyssa & Wayne Brewer –Bluegrass and gospel performers

o China Lacy–Singer/Former Member of Linkin’ Bridge

• Welcome Choir: Holy Spirit School Youth Choir

Sports:

• Warren Moon–NFL Hall of Famer

• Zach Randolph–Former NBA All-Star

• Harry Douglas–ESPN Analyst

• Michael Eaves–Anchor ESPN SportsCenter

• Bonnie-Jill Laflin-Actress, sportscaster and scout for the LA Lakers

• Aron Haddad–Actor and pro wrestler

• Jeff Brohm–Head football coach, University of Louisville

• MacKenly Randolph–UofL Women’s Basketball starter

• Mario Urrutia–Former Cincinnati Bengals player and UofL linebacker

• Amobi Okoye–Former Houston Texans and UofL Football player

• Valerie Combs-Pioneering UofL Women’s Basketball player

• Luke Hancock–Former Professional and UofL Basketball Player

• Jean Cruguet–Triple Crown winner on Seattle Slew

• Mike Smith–2026 Derby Mount, So Happy

• Chris Elliott–2026 Derby Mount, Right to Party

• Edwin Maldonado–2026 Derby Mount, Pavlovian

• Michael Manganello–Hall of Fame KY Derby Winner, Dust Commander

• Sandy Hawley–Hall of Fame jockey

• Kaoru Tsuchiya Hawley–First Japanese female jockey

• Tuff Hedeman–3x PRCA World Champion

• Anthony Michael Russo–Fox Big Noon Kickoff; founder, Double Down Speaking

Other Celebrities/VIPs:

• Anthony Ramos–Emmy & Golden Globe-nominated actor and Grammy-winning recording artist; “Hamilton,” “In the Heights”

• Gina Torres–“Suits,” “Firefly”

• Nappy Roots–Rap group from Kentucky

• Andrea Canning–Dateline NBC

• Griffin Johnson–Part owner of 2026 KY Derby contender, Silent Tactic; Co-Founder of Animal Capital; TikTok influencer

• Melissa Joan Hart – “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Clarissa Explains it All,” “Holiday in Handcuffs,” “A Merry Little Exmas”

• Danica McKellar –Actress and NY Times bestselling author; “The Wonder Years”

• Nora Roberts –Bestselling romance and suspense author

• Cassie Donegan–Miss America 2026

• Leslie Grace–Actress, Latin Grammy nominee

• Amanda Christine–“IT: Welcome to Derry”; “Black Box”

• Rob Angel–Founder of Pictionary; author

• Dee Dee Schneider-Emmy Award-Winning Performer & Singer

• Dallas McGarity–Fat Lamb Chef & Owner; James Beard Award semifinalist

• David Domine–Author of “A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City” which inspired the HBO Original “Murder in Glitterball City”

• Nicolee Burks–Big Nita’s Cheesecakes

• Dr. Ajmal Zemmar–Neurosurgeon featured in the documentary “After Death”

• Holly Lynnea–Comedian

• Vince Emmett–Producer

• Tom Mabe–Comedian

• The McFarlands–Social Media Entertainers

• Chris Blandford–Adult Beverage Expert

• Ethan the Dog–Compassion ambassador; inspired the film, “Ethan Almighty”

• Heather French Henry–Former Miss America

• Mailyn Marsh–Miss Teen USA

• Tyler Robertson–Artist, Unbridled Eve Derby Gala program cover

• Ankita Nair–2024 KY Derby Festival Queen

• Ariana Rodriguez-Miss Kentucky 2025

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