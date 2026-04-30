JewBelong Announces Christian Allies Collective to Combat Rising Antisemitism

JewBelong Logo JewBelong Billboard, Christian Allies Collective

Growing Network of Churches and Christian Leaders Join Forces with Jewish Community as National Campaign Expands Across the Bible Belt

We are deeply grateful to the Christian leaders and organizations who are stepping up and standing with us” — Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JewBelong, the nonprofit nationally recognized for its bold, pink-and-white billboard campaigns confronting antisemitism, today announced the Christian Allies Collective, a growing network of churches, ministries, and Christian leaders standing up alongside the Jewish community against rising hate.

The initiative comes as JewBelong expands its national billboard campaigns into new regions, including across the Bible Belt, reaching broader audiences and sparking critical conversations about antisemitism in communities where awareness and engagement are essential. With messages like “You don’t have to be a Jew to protect Jews,” JewBelong is speaking directly to Christian audiences, urging faith-driven allyship at a moment when antisemitism continues to rise nationwide.

Jews make up just 2% of the population in the United States. According to the ADL's most recent audit (2024), Antisemitism incidents have increased over 890% in the last decade. As antisemitism continues to rise, the Jewish community cannot fight this battle alone. JewBelong conducted a 2025 Impact Study in Kansas City, MO and after three months of JewBelong’s big, bold pink billboards being displayed in the market, non-Jewish residents reported major shifts in how they see and respond to antisemitism. From getting emotional to realizing that fighting antisemitism is urgent, the data showcases that billboards work.

“We are deeply grateful to the Christian leaders and organizations who are stepping up and standing with us,” said Archie Gottesman, Co-Founder of JewBelong. “Christian voices reach places Jewish voices don’t, and their solidarity makes it clear that this fight isn’t just a Jewish issue: it’s an American one.”

The Christian Allies Collective brings together a diverse group of influential organizations and leaders committed to raising awareness about the dangers of antisemitism and promoting solidarity between Christian and Jewish communities. Founding allies include:

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) – A global evangelical media organization reaching hundreds of millions worldwide through television, digital platforms, and humanitarian efforts.

Larry Huch Ministries – An international ministry known for its broad television reach, humanitarian work, and strong advocacy for Israel and Jewish-Christian relations.

Philos Project – A nonprofit engaging Christian leaders and young professionals through education, travel, and media to strengthen relationships with Israel and the Jewish people.

Together, these partners are helping amplify JewBelong’s mission to move beyond the Jewish echo chamber and speak directly to the broader public with urgency, clarity, and humanity. Through the Collective, Christian allies will play an active role in sharing messaging, engaging their communities, and elevating awareness of antisemitism through both grassroots and national platforms.

Billboards in Bible Belt cities currently include San Antonio, TX; Houston, TX; Myrtle Beach, SC; Little Rock, AR; Bentonville, AR; Memphis, TN; Branson, MO; Colorado Springs, CO. Upcoming cities where JewBelong billboards will run later in 2026 include Charleston, WV; Jackson, MS; Florence, SC; Birmingham, AL; Savannah, GA; Daytona Beach, FL; Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX; Lynchburg, VA; Tallahassee, FL; Tulsa, OK; Nashville, TN; and more.

The Christian Allies Collective will continue to expand in the coming months, with additional partners, joint initiatives, and coordinated campaigns designed to reach millions of Americans with a unified message of solidarity and action. The campaign continues JewBelong’s mission of reaching beyond the Jewish community to speak plainly and humanly to the broader public.

For more information, visit: https://www.jewbelong.org/

About JewBelong:

JewBelong is a non-partisan, nonprofit originally created to rebrand Judaism as warm, relevant, and welcoming for everyone, no matter where they are on their Jewish journey. Since 2021, JewBelong has also been raising awareness about the evils of antisemitism through high-impact billboard and digital campaigns that break through cultural noise. Known for unmistakable bright pink billboards, JewBelong speaks with clarity, urgency, and moral confidence.

JewBelong’s campaigns, appearing in 43 states and counting, are laser-focused on escaping the Jewish echo chamber and speaking plainly, memorably, and humanly to the 98% of Americans who are not Jewish. JewBelong’s impact is measurable. In 2025, an independent research study demonstrated that JewBelong’s billboard campaigns increase awareness, shift perceptions, and spark real-world conversations among non-Jewish audiences.

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