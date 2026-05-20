NextFest Brings 150+ Emerging Artists Together to Power Los Angeles’ Next Wave of Music and Culture

A community-driven festival redefining how cities discover and support local talent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new kind of music festival is taking shape in Los Angeles — one built not on headliners, but on the power of local talent. NextFest, a rapidly growing indie music festival, is returning to Los Angeles with a mission to spotlight the city’s emerging artists while creating meaningful economic and cultural impact for the community.Launched in 2022, NextFest was designed as a stepping stone for independent artists — bridging the gap between small local venues and large-scale festivals. At a time when major festivals are increasingly exclusive and hyper-curated, NextFest offers a new model: one that prioritizes access, discovery, and community connection.At its most recent Los Angeles activation, NextFest delivered:- 150+ independent artists and DJs performing across multiple stages- Representation from 160+ local zip codes, reflecting the diversity of LA’s creative community- Millions of organic impressions, driven entirely by artist-led promotion — with no paid advertisingRather than relying on a single headlining act, NextFest leverages a “power in numbers” approach — where hundreds of artists collectively bring their audiences together, creating a vibrant, high-energy festival experience rooted in the local scene.“NextFest is about creating real opportunity,” said Carlos “loslito” Guaico, CEO. “There is so much talent in Los Angeles that never gets access to major platforms. We built NextFest to change that — to give artists a real stage, real exposure, and a chance to grow.”Beyond music, NextFest is designed to deliver tangible benefits to the local community. The festival supports:- Fair attendance through increased foot traffic due to event participation- Workforce development, offering hands-on roles in production, marketing, and operations- Educational opportunities, partnering with universities and organizations to provide real-world experience for students and emerging creativesFestivals have long been recognized as economic drivers, and NextFest is no exception. A single activation has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in local economic activity, benefiting restaurants, hotels, and small businesses throughout the region.Designed to be flexible and scalable, NextFest can transform a wide range of spaces — from fairgrounds to urban corridors — into immersive cultural experiences. Its goal is simple: bring the energy of major festivals back to the communities where culture is actually created.Media are invited to attend, experience the festival firsthand, and connect with artists and organizers who are shaping the future of LA’s music scene.EVENT DETAILSWhat: NextFest Los AngelesWhen: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day Monday : May 8, 2026- May 31, 2026Where: LA County Fair GroundsTime: 2pm-11pm

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