Director-General Mlungisi Cele: Official opening of Rapid Prototype Facility and handover of mobile refuelling station

Address by the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, DR Nomalungelo Gina, as delivered by Director-General, Mlungisi Cele, on the occasion of the official opening of The Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility and handover of the mobile refuelling station at North-West University, Potchefstroom, Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, North-West Province

Programme Director, Ms Gugulethu Zwane, Deputy Director-General; Institutional Planning and Support, Department of Science, Technology and Innovation

Premier of the North-West Province, Mr Lazarus Mokgosi;

MEC for Transport, North West Provincial Government, Mr Wessels Morweng

Executive Mayor of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality,Cllr. Nikiwe Num;

Executive Mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality, Cllr Gaba Thithiba Ka Qhele

Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Nort-West University in his absentia, Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor:, Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele; Research, Innovation and Community Engagement;

President and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota South Africa Motors, in his absentia, Mr. Andrew Kirby;

Senior Manager: New Energy Business Development: Toyota South Africa; Mr Anton Smalberger;

Chief Executive Officer of African Rainbow Mineral: Mr Phillip Tobias

All Councillors present;

Traditional leadership;

Representatives from national, provincial, and local governments;

Heads of Organisations/Institutions

Chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers of all our entities;

Learners and educators;

Community members;

Members of the media;

Ladies and gentlemen

Dumelang,

It is my honour and privilege to be speaking to you on this important occasion-the handover of the Mobile Refuelling Station.

First, as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation we would like to acknowledge and appreciate the critical role that the North-West University and Toyota South Africa Motors (Toyota) played in the development of the Mobile Refuelling Station. In addition, also acknowledge North-West University and African Rainbow Minerals for the establishment of a Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility. These significant milestones are testimony of the importance of public/private sector partnerships in advancing hydrogen mobility for the decarbonisation of the transport sector and the South African hydrogen economy agenda.

Before I speak about today’s two milestones, I wish to remind us that this launch takes place just three days after we celebrated Freedom Day, which is the commemoration of the first democratic elections held in South Africa on 27 April 1994. This is a day of glory, remembrance and celebration for all South Africans and serves as a reminder of the unity and diversity for all that was established on this day in 1994.

As we reflect on the strides we made over the past three decades, it is extremely important that we remind ourselves and in particular our young people that our freedom was reached through great sacrifices, underscoring their significant role in shaping the nation’s social and economic landscape. Despite comprising a large share of the labour force, South African youth continue to grapple with high unemployment, largely due to a lack of relevant skills. Education remains a crucial factor in employment outcomes.

The opening of the Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility and the handover of the Mobile Refuelling Station is therefore one of the practical examples of a key initiatives that have a potential to bridge the gap between education and work through innovation skills, entrepreneurship, and experiential learning.

We regard today’s engagement as one of the defining moments that will enable us to practically implement our Ministry’s motto of: “Placing science, technology, and innovation at the centre of government, education, society, and industry”. The hydrogen economy does not just align with some of the strategic pillars of our Decadal Plan of Science, Technology and Innovation (2022-2032) such as Energy Innovation and the Circular Economy, we also recognize the potential of the hydrogen economy to play a catalytic role in our country’s just energy transition and simultaneously, stimulate meaningful and inclusive economic growth that can ultimately contribute to addressing South Africa’s triple challenges: high unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

The National Development Plan recognises science, technology, and innovation as fundamental pillars driving economic growth, fostering job opportunities and socio-economic transformation throughout our nation.

Our commitment as the Department is underpinned by government’s desire to create a conducive hydrogen innovation ecosystem supported by skills development and a capable and competent skilled workforce.

Through these deployments, we also seek to demonstrate government’s commitment in advancing hydrogen mobility in South Africa and demonstrating the tangible progress being made in building an integrated hydrogen and fuel cell value chain as well as hydrogen’s ability to be one of the zero-emission solutions for the decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate transport sector such as heavy-duty trucks, shipping, aviation, and rai by providing high energy density and fast refuelling.

Through this deployment, we also intend to contribute to the advancement and promotion of locally developed intellectual property (IP) and entrepreneurship.

Ladies and gentlemen,

What you are experiencing and seeing today is a culmination of the work that started in 2007 when Cabinet approved a 15-year Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) Research, Development and Innovation Strategy, which is currently being implemented through three centres of competence, including HySA Infrastructure centre of competence at North West University, which led the development of this Mobile Refuelling Station.

The HySA Strategy is aimed at creating knowledge, human resource capacity and enabling the development of high-value commercial activities in hydrogen fuel cell technologies through adding value to the country's platinum group metals (PGMs) resources.

Allow me to also mention that the Mobile Refuelling Station is a follow-up to the deployment of a fuel cell powered forklift and refuelling station in 2015 at Impala Platinum Refineries, a PGMs producer, led by the HySA Systems centre of competence at the University of the Western Cape.

To support the scalability and uptake of the clean hydrogen solutions, the Hydrogen Society Roadmap was approved by Cabinet on 14 September 2021. Leveraging on South Africa’s abundant mineral and renewable energy resources such as solar and onshore wind, the Hydrogen Society Roadmap is South Africa’s overarching blueprint document that articulates the country’s aspirations in developing a local hydrogen economy as a major differentiator for South Africa’s energy, transport and industrial sectors with substantial export potential and sustainable local manufacturing that is globally competitive.

The Mobile Refuelling Station contributes to the Hydrogen Society Roadmap’s high-level outcome on “Decarbonisation of transport sectors: heavy duty trucks, shipping, aviation and rail.”

Progress has been made through the development of these policies; however, gaps have also been identified relating to lack of effective coordination and integration of the initiatives, which are likely to limit South Africa’s full realisation of the benefits from the hydrogen economy.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to announce that the inaugural Cabinet-approved Inter-ministerial Committee on Hydrogen Economy meeting, chaired by the Deputy President of South Africa, was convened recently convened on 17 February 2026. The Inter-ministerial Committee on Hydrogen Economy is aimed at improving coordination and alignment, particularly across the public sector on the implementation of the Hydrogen Society Roadmap, Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy and other hydrogen economy-related policies and strategies at national, provincial and local government levels.

The IMC on Hydrogen Economy is also expected to ensure:

A single point of entry for all engagements related to the hydrogen economy.

An enabling environment for effective project execution through an integrated and programmatic approach; and

The optimal allocation and usage of resources across identified catalytic projects.

As you may be aware, energy transitions hinge on sound domestic policy frameworks and strategic private and public sector partnerships. Sharing the same sentiments echoed by the Principal and Vice-chancellor of North-West University, Prof Bismark Tyobeka: “This initiative affirms the central role of higher education institutions within the national system of innovation, particularly in advancing translational research, enabling technological diffusion, and supporting industrial competitiveness within emerging energy sectors. The collaboration between the Department, industry partners, and the HySA Infrastructure Centre of Competence at NWU reflects a mature and well-structured partnership model, grounded in scientific excellence and policy alignment”.

We are of the view that the Mobile Refuelling Station and the Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility are strategic enabling infrastructure components that:

Supports the decarbonisation of the transport sector, in line with the vision of the Hydrogen Society Roadmap;

Demonstrates the commercial viability of hydrogen mobility technologies;

Integrates publicly funded intellectual property developed through the Hydrogen South Africa Programme into real-world applications; and

Strengthens South Africa’s positioning within the emerging hydrogen value chain.

Furthermore, today’s official opening and handover of these milestones and the partnership between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, North-West University and Toyota South Africa Motors and African Rainbow Minerals is:

Publicly affirming the required strong public–private sector partnership underpinning the hydrogen mobility ecosystem;

Signalling industry commitment to localisation, manufacturing and future hydrogen vehicle deployment;

Enhancing investor confidence in South Africa’s hydrogen economy;

Reinforcing alignment between the Hydrogen South Africa Programme and private sector commercial pathways; and

Providing a platform to showcase South Africa’s progress ahead of key continental and global hydrogen engagements, which serve as platforms to mobilise the necessary resources and exploration of strategic partnerships required for the advancement of South Africa’s hydrogen economy agenda.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The South African government remains fully committed to advancing its hydrogen economy agenda and infrastructure investment in projects such as the Mobile Refuelling Station and Rapid Prototype Training and Testing Facility as one of the cornerstones required to achieve this vision. This requires deepening partnerships between governments (regional, continental and international levels), industry, financiers, and research institutions.

The key factors remain clear: cost competitiveness, credible certification, infrastructure readiness, and inclusivity. If we get this right, demand creation will not only sustain the hydrogen economy but make it a true driver of a just and sustainable energy transition.

In conclusion, my gratitude also goes to the mayors, councillors, Chairpersons and CEOs of all our public and private entities present, traditional, faith-based leaders and all educators and government officials present today.

Lastly, I thank all the learners who are our important guests for today.

May I take this occasion once again to thank all those who contributed to

the construction and the completion of the two amazing milestones.

Let us also acknowledge the hard work of all the organisers that worked so hard to make sure that today is possible.

I thank you for your attention.

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