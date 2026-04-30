Sizzle Reel Released for Documentary Where the Mountains Sing About the Laurel Cove Music Festival

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First Look Showcases the Soul, Sound, and Spirit of Appalachia Through Kentucky’s Beloved and Star-Studded Music Festival

one of the best in the United States … where music careers are launched and supported, and where music and memories spread out from rural Kentucky to infuse America with genuine Appalachian soul” — Saving Country Music

PINEVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first official sizzle reel for Where the Mountains Sing, the upcoming feature-length documentary about the Laurel Cove Music Festival, is now available, offering audiences an early glimpse into the film’s powerful storytelling, striking visuals, and unforgettable music.

The documentary, currently in production, captures the soul, sound, and spirit of Appalachia through the lens of the Laurel Cove Music Festival, one of the region’s most cherished musical treasures, and a festival called “one of the best in the United States … where music careers are launched and supported, and where music and memories spread out from rural Kentucky to infuse America with genuine Appalachian soul” by Saving Country Music.

The newly released sizzle reel highlights the film’s cinematic festival performances, intimate artist moments, diverse characters, stunning scenery, and immersive storytelling — set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Laurel Cove Amphitheater, often described as the “red neck Red Rocks” and a place where rising stars become superstars, and audiences become family.

“Laurel Cove is a truly magical place – the setting, community, and affinity are unlike anything else in music,” said director and executive producer Michael Holstein. “This sizzle reel is a first look at what we’re building — a film that captures not just incredible performances, but the deeper story of why this place matters, why Appalachia matters, and how Americans are not as divided as the media often portrays, especially when bonded by special events like this.”

Since production began, Where the Mountains Sing has continued to document the festival’s unique role in shaping the modern Americana and country landscape, while also exploring the cultural roots and enduring spirit of Appalachia. The film will feature a mix of live performances, behind-the-scenes access, artist interviews, and community-driven storytelling that brings audiences inside one of America’s most authentic music experiences.

Artists appearing in the film – via performance or interview – include: Red Clay Strays, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kaitlin Butts, Wyatt Flores, 49 Winchester, Sierra Ferrell, Ole 60, S.G. Goodman, Kashus Culpepper and others (including rising stars, not yet widely known, but poised to breakout – like Gracie Yates & Brock Burton, Justin Clyde Williams, or Colton Bowlin), the reel offers a preview of a film that is as much about community as it is about music — a place where rising stars become superstars and audiences become family.

The project is slated for release in late 2026, with planned distribution on PBS, Amazon Prime Video, and additional platforms worldwide, supported by a robust festival run, national publicity campaign, and ongoing digital content rollout.

The release of the sizzle reel marks a major milestone in the film’s development and serves as an invitation to fans, partners, and supporters to follow along as the story unfolds. Other upcoming milestones include a charity auction and the festival itself.

View the sizzle reel and learn more at: https://bit.ly/WTMSSizzle or on the film's website or social media.

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact: michael@mesmeric.media

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About Michael Holstein

Director and Executive Producer Michael Holstein has produced movies and TV for over 20 years, often on high-profile music events, including PBS series such as In Performance at the White House, An Opry Salute to Ray Charles, the Gershwin Prize, and Live at 9:30, along with a wide range of documentaries, concerts, music videos, and branded content.



About the Laurel Cove Music Festival

Located in Pineville, Kentucky, the Laurel Cove Music Festival is celebrated for its authenticity, breathtaking natural setting, and a lineup that champions the very best of Americana, folk, bluegrass, and singer-songwriter traditions. Held deep in a shady mountain holler, the festival has become known not for being the biggest — but for being the most loved. Mission accomplished.

Where the Mountains Sing Sizzle Reel

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