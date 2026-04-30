CAST DIGITAL EMERGES AS THE PROFESSIONAL STANDARD FOR TALENT DISCOVERY IN THE DIGITAL CASTING ERA

VIP Ignite's Dedicated Talent Platform Gives Models and Actors the Professional Digital Infrastructure Agents and Casting Directors Are Actually Looking For

The first audition now happens on a screen, not in a room. Cast Digital ensures our talent wins that first audition — as compelling and credible online as they are in person” — Sir Michael Fomkin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast Digital, the professional talent platform developed within the VIP Ignite network, is establishing itself as the digital standard for how serious aspiring models and actors present themselves to agents, casting directors, and brand partners in an industry that has fundamentally moved online. As the entertainment industry's discovery and evaluation processes increasingly begin with a digital search, Cast Digital provides the professional infrastructure that ensures VIP Ignite talent is found, seen, and taken seriously.The shift to digital-first casting has created a widening gap between the talent who get considered and the talent who get overlooked — and that gap has little to do with ability. Agents and casting directors searching for new talent now encounter a fragmented, inconsistent landscape of social media profiles and informal portfolio sites that rarely communicate professional readiness. Cast Digital was built specifically to solve that problem: a purpose-built platform that presents talent with the professionalism, consistency, and industry-specific information that decision-makers need."When an agent or casting director goes looking for talent online, what they find in the first ten seconds determines whether that conversation continues," said Alycia Kaback , Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "Cast Digital gives our talent a professional home online that reflects the level of preparation and commitment they have brought to their craft. It is not a social media page. It is a professional instrument — and in today's industry, every serious talent needs one."Cast Digital offers aspiring and working models and actors a professional digital portfolio and profile system built to industry standards, discoverability features designed around how agents and casting directors actually conduct talent searches, seamless integration with the VIP Ignite talent network and event ecosystem, and a platform environment that signals professional seriousness to every industry professional who visits.Sir Michael Fomkin described Cast Digital's role in the modern talent landscape: "The industry has changed. The first audition now happens on a screen, not in a room. Cast Digital ensures that our talent wins that first audition — that the digital version of themselves is as compelling, professional, and credible as they are in person. That is the standard we have built this platform to deliver."Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, highlighted how Cast Digital integrates with VIP Ignite's broader talent development mission: "We prepare our talent from the inside out — the skills, the mindset, the professionalism. Cast Digital makes sure that preparation is visible to the industry. It is where everything we build together gets put on display for the people who matter most."For more information and to create a professional profile, visit castdigitals.com or www.vipignitelive.com About Cast DigitalCast Digital is a professional digital talent platform developed within the VIP Ignite network, accessible at castdigitals.com. Designed for the modern casting landscape, Cast Digital connects professionally prepared models and actors with the agents, casting directors, and brands actively seeking them.About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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