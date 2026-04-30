Attorney General Ford Announces 69 Felony Charges in Alleged Scheme Involving Medicaid Fraud and Identity Theft of Seniors

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Lawrence Carter, 55, and Leasa Carter, 61, of Sun Valley, have been indicted by a grand jury on 69 Felony charges of Medicaid Fraud, Racketeering, Racketeering Conspiracy, Perjury, Theft, Identity Theft of Older Persons, and Identity Theft of 5 or More Persons. A 70-count indictment was returned today charging Lawrence and Leasa Carter.

According to the indictment, the defendants are alleged to have fraudulently obtained at least $2 million from Nevada Medicaid through a structured and coordinated scheme operating over several years. The charges describe the use of multiple “umbrella” companies through which the defendants allegedly concealed their ownership and control, submitted false provider enrollment applications, caused the submission of false claims for services not rendered, and misused the identities of other individuals—including older victims—to facilitate the fraud.

“These charges reflect a serious breach of trust and an alleged scheme that exploited both Medicaid and vulnerable individuals,” said Attorney General Ford. “Our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works every day to uncover this kind of misconduct and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

The investigation of this case began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received information regarding the involvement of Lawrence and Leasa Carter with various Medicaid provider companies in Nevada. The involvement of the Carters in Medicaid contracted businesses was problematic due to Carters’ previous history with Nevada Medicaid which included getting terminated and excluded as providers in Nevada. According to the indictment, Lawrence and Leasa Carter were causing the submission of false claims and false representations to Medicaid. The false claims included, but were not limited to, services not being provided to Medicaid recipients. The false statements to Medicaid involved the lack of disclosure by the Carters of their affiliation with multiple Medicaid contracted providers.

An indictment is a statement of charges. The defendants are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in a court of law.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

To file a complaint with the MFCU at the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, complete our complaint form here.

View a copy of the indictment here.

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