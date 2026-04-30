Attorney General Ford and Nevada Consumer Affairs Announce Settlement Voiding MV Realty Agreements, Delivering Relief to Nevadans

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford, in conjunction with the Department of Business and Industry’s Nevada Consumer Affairs Unit, announced a settlement with MV Realty following investigations into deceptive trade practices that impacted hundreds of Nevada homeowners. The Nevada Attorney General’s Office began its investigation into MV Realty in September 2025.

Through a joint effort, the Office of the Attorney General and Nevada Consumer Affairs identified harmful contractual practices tied to MV Realty’s “Homeowner Benefit Agreements.” These agreements offered upfront “promotional fees” in exchange for long-term, exclusive listing commitments often lasting up to 40 years, which were recorded against properties in a manner similar to a lien. These encumbrances impacted the homeowner’s ability to sell, refinance or access home equity. Under the terms of this settlement, all MV Realty agreements in Nevada will be null and void and MV Realty will remove the encumbrances against properties of Nevada residents.

“This settlement will provide much-needed relief to Nevadans who fell for these harmful contractual practices that MV Realty had implemented in our state,” said Attorney General Ford. “I am proud of the work that my staff, as well as the staff of the Nevada Consumer Affairs Unit, has done to ensure these Nevadans are protected. Consumer protection is one of the cornerstones of the work my office does, and we will never allow business to abuse Nevada consumers."

“I want to applaud the staff at Nevada Consumer Affairs for their hard work and dedication to help bring this matter to a resolution,” said Department of Business and Industry Director Kristopher Sanchez. “This outcome reflects what strong coordination between agencies can achieve for Nevadans. Through partnership with the Attorney General’s Office, we were able to deliver real relief to impacted homeowners.”

MV Realty entered into more than 700 such agreements with Nevada homeowners throughout the state starting at the beginning of 2020 through July 2023. In many cases, homeowners who did not use MV Realty as their listing agent were subject to early termination fees equal to 3% of the home’s sale price — often amounting to tens of thousands of dollars.

In response to concerns about these agreements, the Nevada Legislature passed SB 355 in 2023, which prohibits “non-title recorded agreements for personal services” (NTRAPS) with terms longer than one year. While this bill was not retroactive for agreements entered into before July 1, 2023, this announced agreement with MV Realty does address those agreements.

Under the terms of the settlement, MV Realty has agreed to:

Cease all collection efforts in Nevada;

Record rescissions to remove any encumbrances tied to these agreements on affected properties within 30 days of the effective date of the settlement agreement;

Provide $200,000 in restitution to Nevada consumers who previously paid early termination fees, to be distributed on a pro rata basis within 18 months of the effective date of the settlement agreement; and

Waive any requirement for consumers to repay promotional fees received under the agreements.

A copy of the Assurance of Discontinuance available here.

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