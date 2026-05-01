DigitalFI Evolves into NextGen Technology Mentors, Signaling a Bold New Era for Financial Institution Transformation

HAGUE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalFI, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for small and mid-sized financial institutions, today announced its official rebrand to NextGen Technology Mentors. This evolution reflects the company’s continued commitment to helping credit unions and banks navigate complex technology landscapes and execute transformation the right way.Founded on the belief that smaller financial institutions deserve access to the same enterprise-grade technology as the largest banks, DigitalFI has spent years working alongside institutions to modernize their operations across lending, contact centers, identity and fraud prevention, digital banking, and cybersecurity.But as the industry has evolved, so has the need for a more strategic, hands-on approach.NextGen Technology Mentors represents that shift.“This isn’t just a name change—it’s a reflection of how we’ve always worked,” said Brittni Zotti, Co-Founder of NextGen Technology Mentors. “Financial institutions don’t need more vendors. They need partners who understand their challenges, guide them through decisions, and stay with them through execution. That’s what we’ve built—and that’s what this next chapter is all about.”Unlike traditional technology providers, NextGen Technology Mentors combines deep industry expertise with a curated suite of best-of-breed solutions—delivering not just technology, but the strategy, integration, optimization, and ongoing support required to ensure long-term success.The company’s core offerings span:- Loan Origination System (LOS)- Identity verification and fraud prevention-Cloud-based contact center- Digital banking platform- Cybersecurity- Strategic advisory and technology optimizationWith over 100 financial institutions served, NextGen Technology Mentors continues to focus on leveling the playing field—enabling smaller institutions to compete, innovate, and remain independent in an increasingly competitive market.“Too many institutions are stuck between legacy systems and overwhelming vendor options,” said John Kersse, Co-Founder of NextGen Technology Mentors. “Our role is to simplify that complexity, align the right solutions, and ensure transformation actually delivers results—not just promises.”The rebrand also underscores the company’s unique identity as a family-founded business, combining decades of industry experience with a next-generation perspective to challenge outdated approaches and drive meaningful change.As NextGen Technology Mentors, the company will continue expanding its solutions portfolio while deepening its role as a trusted advisor to financial institutions across the United States.About NextGen Technology MentorsNextGen Technology Mentors is a strategic technology partner dedicated to helping small and mid-sized financial institutions execute digital transformation the right way. By combining industry expertise, best-of-breed technology solutions, and hands-on support, NextGen enables institutions to modernize their operations, enhance member experiences, and compete with the largest players in the industry—without losing their independence.

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