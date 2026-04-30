TWENTY YEARS OF TRANSFORMING DREAMS INTO CAREERS: VIP IGNITE MARKS TWO DECADES OF ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IMPACT

Alycia Kaback pictured with legendary actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack alongside VIP Ignite talent in Los Angeles — reflecting the caliber of working industry professionals that Alycia has brought into the VIP Ignite ecosystem throughout her 20 years Twenty years. Thousands of dreams. One room. VIP Ignite brings aspiring talent face to face with the entertainment industry — and has been doing it for two decades. VIP Ignite Co-Founders Alycia Kaback and Sir Michael Fomkin alongside President of Talent Development Deneen White and celebrated writer and comedian Alan Zweibel at the iconic Sardi's in New York City — a reflection of the extraordinary industry relation If you enjoy what you do you don't work a day in your life...cast of LOL Las Vegas Professional makeup artists work with a VIP Ignite talent during a live event — ensuring every participant is camera-ready and professionally presented for the agents, casting directors, and photographers in the room.

Co-Founders Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback Reflect on the Organization's Journey from Vision to Nationally Recognized Talent Development Leader

When we started VIP Ignite, the infrastructure for legitimate talent development did not exist the way it needed to. We built it — piece by piece, event by event. Twenty years of work created that. ” — Sir Michael Fomkin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two decades ago, Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback shared a simple but audacious belief: that the entertainment industry's gatekeeping problem was not inevitable — it was solvable. With that conviction, VIP Ignite was born. Twenty years later, the organization they built from that belief has become one of the most recognized and respected talent development companies in the country, having helped thousands of aspiring models and actors take their first meaningful professional steps in film, television, fashion, and commercial entertainment.As VIP Ignite marks its 20th anniversary in 2026, the organization's impact is measurable in the careers it has helped launch, the industry partnerships it has forged, the professionals it has trained, and — most significantly — in the lives it has fundamentally changed. VIP Ignite alumni have appeared in major commercial campaigns, landed roles in film and television productions, signed with respected talent agencies, and built sustainable professional careers that trace directly back to the opportunity VIP Ignite gave them."The number I am most proud of is not an event count or an enrollment number," said Alycia Kaback. "It is the number of people who came to a VIP Ignite event not knowing if they had what it takes — and left knowing exactly who they are professionally and what they are capable of. That is what we do. That is what 20 years of doing this looks like."Sir Michael Fomkin reflected on the organization's evolution: "When we started VIP Ignite, the infrastructure for legitimate talent development simply did not exist in the way it needed to. We built it — piece by piece, event by event, program by program. Today, VIP Ignite is a platform, a community, a credentialing body, and a gateway. Twenty years of work created that. And we are more committed to it than ever."To mark the anniversary, VIP Ignite is hosting VIP Ignite LIVE : 20th Anniversary in Los Angeles, June 26-28, 2026 — a milestone event that will bring together alumni, industry professionals, and aspiring talent for a celebration of the past and a preview of the next era of VIP Ignite's work. The organization is also expanding its programming with the launch of the Certified Production Assistant Program and upcoming industry networking events in New York City and Miami.Deneen White, President of Talent Development at VIP Ignite, described the anniversary as a moment of both reflection and acceleration: "We have done incredible work over 20 years. But if you know Alycia and Michael — and I do — you know that 20 years is just the foundation. What comes next is going to be even bigger."For more information about VIP Ignite's 20th anniversary and upcoming events, visit www.vipignitelive.com About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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