El Paso, Weld, Denver and Adams counties had highest number of impairment traffic fatalities in 2025

Los condados de El Paso, Weld, Denver y Adams tuvieron las cifras más altas de muertes en choques relacionados con conductores ebrios o drogados en 2025 en español.

Statewide — Impaired driving impacts Coloradans throughout the state. In 2025, El Paso, Weld, Denver and Adams counties had the most traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers, and more than half of Colorado’s 64 counties had at least one impaired driving-related fatality. Therefore, it’s important to drive sober wherever you are, whether it’s in the city, on a quiet byway or close to home. In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the majority of fatal traffic crashes occur within 25 miles of home.

To prevent impaired driving crashes and remind motorists to drive sober, the Colorado Department of Transportation will support the Colorado State Patrol and 64 local law enforcement agencies from Feb. 12 to 25 for The Heat Is On Presidents Week DUI enforcement period. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado roads safe.

To download the graph, email [email protected] .

“Impaired driving is a crime that kills over 200 Coloradans each year. What excuse is good enough to risk taking another person's life?” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A car with an impaired driver is dangerous and deadly. There is no distance that can be safely driven while under the influence of alcohol or cannabis. Please, schedule a rideshare, take public transportation or call a sober driver.”

“Unfortunately, festive times like holidays and big events often see upticks in people driving under the influence,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “DUIs are preventable and can be avoided by making the simple choice not to drink and drive. It’s better to be safe than sorry. So drive sober, and help keep your friends, family and community safe.”

This weekend, many Coloradans will be going to the high country for a three-day skiing weekend. In the mountains, there are many sober rides options outside of the traditional ride-share apps and designated drivers.

Some options include:

Following Presidents Week, the next DUI enforcement period will be St. Patrick’s Day from March 12 to 18.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Visit the Impaired Driving Media Resources page for additional materials for the media.

Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law

Expressed Consent is one of the most misunderstood laws in the state. Drivers should know that refusal to provide a breath or blood test once arrested for a DUI may come with increased consequences. Learn more at codot.gov/choosetotest.

The Heat Is On Video Content

To give motorists a firsthand look at the DUI process, CDOT launched a video series featuring interviews with Colorado law enforcement, local officials, victims of impaired driving, road safety advocates and more. “The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” can be accessed on YouTube. CDOT also has DUI checkpoint footage* available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. To download the footage, email [email protected].

*The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

Colorado Fatal Crash Data Dashboard

Colorado’s Fatal Crash Data dashboard represents the official and most current number of vehicle occupants or non-motorists killed in crashes involving a motor vehicle along Colorado public roadways. The graph shows Colorado traffic fatalities year over year and can be filtered by categories such as month, county, age and traffic unit type. Access the Fatal Crash Data dashboard here.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.