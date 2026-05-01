CDOT emphasizes the importance of winter-safe tires ahead of Presidents Day travel

CDOT enfatiza la importancia de usar neumáticos seguros para invierno en el marco del Día del Presidente en español

Statewide - More than 1 million motorists are expected to travel through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel this month. While Colorado’s snowpack remains lower than average, cold temperatures and winter weather will continue to impact travel conditions statewide. As motorists gear up for Presidents Day weekend travel along the I-70 Mountain Corridor and other mountain passes, they should prepare for snowy road conditions through Friday evening and potentially into Saturday morning — particularly in southern Colorado along US Highway 50. While a break in the storm is expected on Saturday and Sunday, a wintery system is forecasted to return late Monday.

To ensure a safe holiday weekend and remaining winter driving season, the Colorado Department of Transportation is sharing crucial winter driving tips and reminders regarding Colorado’s updated Traction Law, as mountain weather can change rapidly.

“It may feel like spring, but don’t be fooled — snow can hit unexpectedly, especially in the high country,” said CDOT Public Information Officer Andrew Hogle. “If you plan to travel this Presidents Day weekend, remember that vehicle preparedness and awareness of Colorado’s winter driving laws and best practices are what will keep you and others safe. A measured and steady pace gives you the best chance of reaching your destinations safely.”

CDOT is dedicated to ensuring all drivers are prepared to face winter driving conditions and is sharing these safety tips:

Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready with the appropriate tires and an emergency kit. Visit CDOT’s Winter Wise webpage to learn more about Colorado’s updated Traction Law

Avoid or limit driving during the brunt of a storm

If you plan to travel, avoid peak travel times and check the latest road conditions at COtrip.org or on the COtrip Planner app

Once you are out on the road, take it slow and leave plenty of following distance

When traveling downhill, switch to a lower gear and gently tap your brakes. Maintain momentum when traveling uphill to avoid getting stuck

Give snowplows space! Stay three to four car lengths back, never pass them on the right and never pass snowplows operating in tandem formation

“Being Winter Wise while driving in inclement weather means both you and your car are prepared for snowy and icy road conditions,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Before heading to the mountains, take extra precautions to prepare your vehicle and ensure your tires are Traction Law compliant. Pack an emergency kit with water, snacks, traction devices, jumper cables, blankets and a first-aid kit.”

It’s also important to adjust your speed as the weather or road conditions change, CSP says. Icy and snowy roads can reduce the amount of friction your tires have, which can cause challenges with steering and speed control. Keep stopping distance in mind, too: When roads are slick, your vehicle will need more time and distance to come to a complete stop.

As of fall 2025, Colorado’s updated Traction Law requires a tire tread depth of at least 3/16-inch, winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon), all-weather rated tires or mud and snow (M+S) tires, and 4WD or AWD. If a vehicle does not meet these standards, then tire chains or an approved alternative traction device on two or more drive tires is required. The penalty for noncompliance is a $100 fine and $33 surcharge. Fines increase to $500 plus a $157 surcharge if a violation results in the closure of one or more traffic lanes. The Traction Law remains active on the I-70 Mountain Corridor through May.