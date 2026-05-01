CDOT ramps up roadside fire mitigation efforts ahead of high-risk 2026 fire season

Statewide - With Colorado Department of Transportation meteorologists warning of an above-normal potential for significant fires across much of Colorado, but especially in the mountains and foothills, this summer, the Department is taking proactive steps to reduce wildfire risk along the state’s highway network. The Department has accelerated its roadside vegetation management program, expanded coordination with partner agencies and put contingency plans in place to protect travelers and communities if fire conditions deteriorate this summer.

“Our highway corridors run through some of the most fire-prone landscapes in the country,” said Bob Fifer, CDOT’s deputy director of operations. “We have a responsibility not only to keep roads open, but to make sure our right of way isn’t contributing to the fire problem. This year, with drought conditions already taking hold across Colorado, we’re moving earlier and working harder to get ahead of the risk.”

Dry, unmowed grass and dense brush along highway shoulders are among the most common ignition points for roadside wildfires. A spark from a trailer chain, a hot catalytic converter or a vehicle fire can spread rapidly in drought conditions. CDOT maintenance crews have already begun accelerated mowing, brush clearing and vegetation treatment along high-priority corridors, with a focus on areas identified as elevated fire threat zones by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. These areas include El Paso/Teller counties to Larimer County, Jefferson to Garfield counties and Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Dolores and San Miguel counties.

CDOT is also expanding the use of herbicide treatment and mechanical brush removal along road shoulders in areas where topography and traffic volume increase ignition and spread risk. This creates clear breaks that can slow or stop a fire from spreading into surrounding wildland. On mountain corridors including US Highway 6, Colorado Highway 72, US Highway 160, US Highway 285 and portions of Interstate 70, vegetation management is being coordinated with federal and local land managers to ensure treatments extend beyond CDOT’s right of way where feasible.

CDOT is an active participant in the state’s emerging multiagency drought response, working alongside Colorado State Patrol, Colorado State Fire Chiefs, county emergency managers and local fire departments to share risk information and align response protocols. The Department’s regional maintenance and operations centers have standing communication channels with local incident management teams and have pre-positioned equipment in areas where roadway access could be critical to evacuation or suppression efforts.

CDOT has also coordinated with the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to ensure highway closure and traffic management protocols are current for potential fire-related incidents, including rapid deployment of variable message signs, coordination of alternate routes and public notification through COtrip.org and the COtrip Planner app.

CDOT urges all travelers to be aware of heightened fire risk conditions when driving through forested and grassland corridors this summer. Motorists should never throw cigarettes from vehicles, ensure trailer chains and tow equipment are properly secured to avoid road contact and pull over safely onto a shoulder if a vehicle shows signs of mechanical distress rather than stopping in dry grass or fire prone areas.

Travelers can check current road conditions, closures and fire-related restrictions being messaged on variable message signs at COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app. In the event of active fire near a highway corridor, CDOT will post real-time updates on COtrip and its social media channels.

About CDOT’s Division of Maintenance and Operations

The vision of the Division of Maintenance & Operations (DMO) is to create one integrated division. The division focus is on real-time maintenance and operations services, as well as near-term improvement projects. We can best support the crucial work of our five CDOT regions. Our support helps to provide the optimal service and safety for the traveling public in Colorado. CDOT’s DMO - we do more than you think.