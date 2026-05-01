Early CDOT data says 234 traffic deaths involved an impaired driver last year

Datos iniciales de CDOT indican que el año pasado 234 muertes por tráfico involucraron a un conductor ebrio o drogado en español

Statewide — Preliminary data shows that 234 people died in crashes involving an impaired driver in Colorado last year. While impaired driving-related fatalities are down 18% since 2022, impaired driving remains a leading contributing factor in Colorado traffic deaths. To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, CDOT will support the Colorado State Patrol and 59 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period from Jan. 8 to 21. Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado roads safe.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roads remains a top priority for Colorado law enforcement, no matter the time of year. Being responsible should be a routine step every driver takes before using impairing substances,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Even if you think you’re OK to drive, the consequences of impaired driving are never worth the risk. Use a ride-share service, public transportation or call a sober friend. Your commitment to sober driving could save a life.”

While most Coloradans make the responsible choice and always drive sober, last year 34% of traffic deaths involved an impaired driver. This remains higher than the national average of 30%, as calculated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Graph displaying the percentage of fatalities involving an impaired driver from 2015 to 2025. 2015: 33%; 2016: 32%; 2017: 37%; 2018: 35%; 2019: 29%; 2020: 34%; 2021: 37%; 2022: 37%; 2023: 32%; 2024: 31%; 2025: 34%. To download the graph, email [email protected]

“Although traffic deaths involving drugs or alcohol have declined since 2022, impaired drivers continue to endanger all road users,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “Don’t put yourself and others at risk — especially on winter roads. Choose a sober ride home if you’ve been consuming alcohol or cannabis.”

With polyconsumption, or consuming two or more intoxicating substances at the same time, on the rise, CDOT is warning motorists about the dangers of poly-impaired driving. According to a report published by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) in 2023, 18% of impaired drivers arrested for a DUI tested positive for multiple substances. The most common combination was alcohol and Delta 9-THC, which is the primary psychoactive component of cannabis. Using cannabis and alcohol together enhances the effects of each, further compromising a driver’s ability to manage critical tasks and resulting in:

Slowed reaction time

Difficulty in road tracking and lane-position variability

Decreased attention

Impaired cognitive performance

Distorted perception of time, distance and speed

Colorado law enforcement is trained to identify drivers impaired by alcohol, cannabis and other drugs. There are currently more than 120 law enforcement officers certified as Drug Recognition Experts (DREs) in the state. In addition, the majority of CSP troopers have specialized training in drug detection, known as Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE).

Don’t risk a DUI — it could cost you jail time, legal fees, community service hours, your license and even your job. During last year’s Winter Blitz enforcement period, Colorado law enforcement made 292 DUI arrests. Throughout all enforcement periods in 2025, there were 5,275 DUI arrests. Following Winter Blitz, the next DUI enforcement period will be Super Bowl Weekend from Feb. 5 to 11.

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 15 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Visit the Impaired Driving Media Resources page for additional materials for the media.

Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law

Expressed Consent is one of the most misunderstood laws in the state. Drivers should know that refusal to provide a breath or blood test once arrested for a DUI may come with increased consequences. Learn more at codot.gov/choosetotest.

The Heat Is On Video Content

To give motorists a firsthand look at the DUI process, CDOT launched a video series featuring interviews with Colorado law enforcement, local officials, victims of impaired driving, road safety advocates and more. “The Long Road: Navigating a DUI Arrest” can be accessed on YouTube. CDOT also has DUI checkpoint footage* available free for media use, offering a compelling glimpse of what happens during a checkpoint. To download the footage, email [email protected].

*The people portrayed in the videos signed participation waivers to be included in filming.

Colorado Fatal Crash Data Dashboard

Colorado’s Fatal Crash Data dashboard represents the official and most current number of vehicle occupants or non-motorists killed in crashes involving a motor vehicle along Colorado public roadways. The graph shows Colorado traffic fatalities year over year and can be filtered by categories such as month, county, age and traffic unit type. Access the Fatal Crash Data dashboard here.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.