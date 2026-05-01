Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Colorado

En aumento el número de muertes de peatones en Colorado en español.

Statewide — Last year was one of its deadliest years on record for pedestrians in Colorado. In 2025, 127 pedestrians were killed on Colorado roadways, which is about double the number killed just 10 years ago. Pedestrians now account for nearly one-fifth of all traffic fatalities in the state.

With the recent transition to Daylight Saving Time, CDOT is highlighting a specific seasonal danger: darker morning commutes. While the shift brings more evening light, the sunrise now occurs an hour later, leaving many pedestrians, school children and bicyclists in the dark until the sun is fully up. Additionally, as the weather warms up, more people are walking, running and cycling in the evenings.

With this data and the shift in daylight in mind, the Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a new campaign reminding motorists to slow down and exercise extra caution, particularly in neighborhoods and urban areas, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.

“The disturbing rise in pedestrian fatalities is not just a statistic - each one could be any of us, crossing the street over the course of our day,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “When you’re behind the wheel, respect traffic safety laws and be mindful that doing so can save lives.”

New data reveals a sobering trend: pedestrian fatalities in Colorado have risen by 98.4% from 2015 to 2025. The increase in fatalities is felt most in Colorado’s most populous regions. Between 2020 and 2025, five counties accounted for the majority of these tragedies:

Denver: 140 pedestrian fatalities

Adams: 99 pedestrian fatalities

El Paso: 83 pedestrian fatalities

Arapahoe: 79 pedestrian fatalities

Jefferson: 58 pedestrian fatalities

As of early March 2026, Colorado had recorded 12 pedestrian fatalities.

Melissa Myers holds a portrait of her son, a victim of a pedestrian crash, as part of CDOT’s “Shift into Safe” campaign.

To bring awareness to the issue, CDOT has released its Shift into Safe safety campaign aimed at pedestrian safety. For access to the campaign materials, email [email protected]. This particular campaign highlights the fact that more than 70% of pedestrian deaths happen after dark. As Coloradans begin to spend more time outdoors this spring, CDOT urges the public to follow these essential safety tips:

For Drivers: Always yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, use extra caution in residential areas, never drive impaired or distracted and remain extra vigilant in dark conditions

For Pedestrians: Use marked crosswalks, follow “Walk” and “Don’t Walk” signals, and remain alert

Improvements to infrastructure that protects vulnerable roadway users are also a top priority for CDOT. To help reverse the trend of pedestrian and cyclist injuries and fatalities, the state is prioritizing better-connected bike lanes, improved crosswalk visibility and more robust pedestrian-focused signal timing.

CDOT urges all roadway users to obey traffic laws to help reduce injuries and fatalities on Colorado roads. Learn more about bicycle and pedestrian safety at codot.gov/programs/bikeped.

Crash Not Accident

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