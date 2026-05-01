Colorado’s hands-free law linked to 4.7% drop in distracted driving, preventing 600 crashes statewide

La Ley de modo manos libres de Colorado es responsable de una reducción del 4.7 % en el número de conductores distraídos, previniendo 600 choques en todo el estado

Statewide — New data shows Colorado’s hands-free law is helping reduce distracted driving and improve safety on the state’s roads.

A one-year analysis by Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) used data from millions of driving trips in Colorado. Data collected through smartphone apps and cellphone sensors found that distracted driving in the state declined 4.7% from 2024 to 2025 and dropped 8.3% in the first month after the law took effect. CMT estimates this reduction helped prevent nearly 600 crashes, more than 400 injuries and six fatalities statewide.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) data also shows encouraging safety trends. In 2025, troopers investigated 3,778 crashes involving inattentive drivers — a nearly 9% decrease from 2024. Enforcement is making a difference. In 2025, CSP issued 216% more citations for drivers using an electronic device while driving compared to 2024.

“The increase in citations shows that troopers are actively enforcing Colorado’s hands-free law and holding distracted drivers accountable,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “But enforcement alone isn’t the goal — we want drivers to change their behavior. When drivers keep their hands off their cellphones and their eyes on the road, everyone is safer.”

As Distracted Driving Awareness Month begins April 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that even small distractions behind the wheel can have serious consequences.

Colorado’s hands-free law makes it illegal for drivers to hold or handle a cellphone or other mobile device while driving, stopped in traffic or at a stoplight. Drivers must have a hands-free accessory to make calls or send messages. The law includes exemptions for individuals reporting emergencies, utility workers, code enforcement officers, animal protection officers, first responders and individuals in parked vehicles.

“Colorado’s hands-free law is helping change habits, but it only works if drivers commit to it,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “When you’re behind the wheel, nothing on your phone is more important than getting everyone home safely.”

CDOT encourages all drivers to use hands-free accessories such as dashboard mounts, Bluetooth systems or built-in vehicle technology such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to stay compliant with the law and keep their focus on the road.

“Colorado’s results show that hands-free laws work. In the first year alone, distracted driving fell, preventing hundreds of crashes and injuries,” said Tim Vogel, GM of Public Sector at CMT. “Even modest reductions mean fewer drivers looking at their phones and more attention on the road, which directly saves lives. With the ability to measure these changes in near real time, states can clearly see what’s working and where to go further. We’re proud to support policymakers with data on the behaviors that lead to crashes, and we believe expanding hands-free laws will continue to drive meaningful progress in making roads safer.”

According to CDOT data, distracted driving continues to be a significant safety issue in Colorado. It has been the third leading contributing factor in traffic crashes, and experts say it is often underreported, since officers must rely on drivers or witnesses to admit distraction.

Penalties for violating the hands-free law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for a first offense. First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory. Repeat offenders face higher fines and additional license suspension points.

For more information on the hands-free law, visit codot.gov/handsfreeco.