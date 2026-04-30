Grenada Strengthens Cruise Sector Positioning Through Strategic Engagements at Seatrade and CLIA Cruise360

Shanai St. Bernard (Nautical Development Manager, GTA) and Randall Dolland (Chairman, GTA) with the delegation from Huggins Grenada and the Grenada Ports Authority at Seatrade Cruise Global Shanai St. Bernard (Nautical Development Manager, GTA) and Kizzel Charles at CLIA

Grenada advances cruise sector growth through strategic engagement with global cruise partners and travel advisors at leading industry events

The cruise sector remains a critical pillar of Grenada’s tourism industry and our engagements reflect a deliberate and collaborative approach to strengthening our relationships with cruise partners.” — Randall Dolland - Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority

ST. GEORGE, GRENADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenada is strengthening its position within the global cruise industry through targeted engagement with cruise lines, travel advisors and key stakeholders at Seatrade Cruise Global and CLIA Cruise360, two of the sector’s most influential events.The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), and key industry stakeholders, engaged directly with senior cruise line executives and partners to reinforce relationships, communicate destination developments and support long-term sector growth.Led by GTA Chairman Randall Dolland, the delegation brought together key public and private sector partners, including Nautical Development Manager Shanai St Bernard, General Manager of the Grenada Port Authority Frank Redhead, GPA representative Gail Ann Newton and private sector representatives Anya Chow Chung and Sheldon Alexander of Huggins & Company Ltd. Discussions focused on enhancing Grenada’s competitiveness within the regional cruise landscape, with updates provided on key destination developments, including planned enhancements at Fort George and anticipated improvements at Grand Etang National Park.“The cruise sector remains a critical pillar of Grenada’s tourism industry, and our engagement at Seatrade reflects a deliberate and collaborative approach to strengthening our relationships with cruise partners,” said Randall Dolland, Chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “Our focus is on ensuring that Grenada continues to deliver a high-quality visitor experience while positioning the destination for sustainable, long-term growth within an increasingly competitive market.”The delegation also engaged with major cruise stakeholders, including Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) partners, where discussions highlighted the continued importance of service excellence, training and the delivery of authentic local experiences in maintaining competitiveness within the Caribbean cruise market.Complementing these high-level engagements, GTA’s nautical team further expanded destination visibility at CLIA Cruise360, the Cruise Lines International Association’s flagship trade show, which brought together more than 1,000 travel advisors from across the United States.The team engaged directly with travel advisors, positioning Grenada not only as a cruise destination but as a broader, experience-rich option for travelers. Interest from advisors extended beyond cruise itineraries to include destination stays, reinforcing growing demand for culturally immersive and multi-dimensional Caribbean experiences “Engagement at Cruise360 allows us to connect directly with travel advisors who are shaping how visitors experience destinations like Grenada,” said Shanai St Bernard, Nautical Development Manager at the Grenada Tourism Authority. “There is a growing interest in destinations that offer a genuine sense of connection, and Grenada’s strength lies in its people, its culture and the authenticity of the experiences we offer both on and beyond the shore.”Together, these engagements underscore Grenada’s continued focus on strengthening industry partnerships, expanding market reach and ensuring that the destination remains competitive, relevant and aligned with evolving traveler expectations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.