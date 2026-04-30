Electoral Commission welcomes the announcement of 4 November 2026 as the date for upcoming Local Government Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa welcomes the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa confirming Wednesday, 4 November 2026 as the date for the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Mr Sy Mamabolo said: “The announcement of the election date provides clarity for all role players and certainty of planning for the Electoral Commission as we continue our work to deliver free and fair municipal elections.”

The Electoral Commission encourages all eligible South Africans who are not yet registered, or who have changed their place of residence, to ensure that they are registered in the voting district where they ordinarily reside, as voters may only vote at the voting station where they are registered.

The Electoral Commission, however, notes that this announcement does not constitute the formal proclamation of the election date. In terms of the law, the official proclamation will be made by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, at which point the voters’ roll will be closed.

Prospective voters are invited to make use of the Commission’s online registration platform available at registertovote.elections.org.za by visiting the Electoral Commission website on a desktop computer or mobile phone to register or update their registration details.

Alternatively, citizens may register during the national voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026, at the same voting stations where they intend to cast their ballots on election day.

The Commission urges all eligible citizens to take this opportunity to verify their registration details early and to participate fully in shaping the future of their local communities.

For media queries, please contact:

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

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