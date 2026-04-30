MEC Violet Mathye urges caution on roads ahead of COSATU May Day rally

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms. Violet Mathye, has called on all motorists, public transport operators, and workers travelling to the COSATU National May Day Rally to prioritise road safety as traffic volumes are expected to spike this long weekend.

The May Day Rally will be held on Friday, 01 May 2026, at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, from 08h00 to 18h00. Event organisers have confirmed that approximately 15,000 people are expected to attend the Rally at Old Peter Mokaba and other rallies organized by other Federations in various venues in the province.

MEC Mathye said the rally coincides with month-end, when many workers have been paid, resulting in increased movement across the province.

“This is another extended weekend. Weekend Enkulu was last week. This week we are dealing with Weekend Ya Bašumi — and we want every worker to arrive to their respective rallies safe, and return alive,” said MEC Mathye.

Traffic management plan activated

The Department has activated a comprehensive Traffic Management Plan for all identified routes leading to Polokwane. Law enforcement officers will be deployed early in the morning on Friday to monitor:

N1 South and R101: Waterberg District

R37: Sekhukhune District

R71 and R81: Mopani District

N1 North, R524, and R578: Vhembe District

D19, R521, and R567: Capricorn District

Hundreds of buses and minibus taxis are expected to ferry members from all five districts to the stadium.

MEC's appeal to workers and operators

No Overloading: “A bus full of comrades is not a license to overload. Every passenger must have a seat and a seatbelt. Overloading will result in arrest.”

No Drinking and Driving: “You are marching for workers’ rights. Don’t lose your life or take another’s because of alcohol. We have a zero-tolerance approach.”

No Speeding: “May Day rally does not mean Mayday on the N1. Speed kills. Arrive late, but arrive alive.”

Rest and Patience: “The event ends at 18h00. It will be dark, and many will be fatigued. Switch your headlights on, ensure wipers work, and drive with patience. The home stretch is the most dangerous.”

The MEC concluded: We fought for a better life. Let’s not lose it on the road. Toyi-toyi at the stadium. Drive smart on the road. I want to see you all back at work on Monday.”

The Department wishes all workers a safe, peaceful, and successful May Day.

Media enquiries, contact:

Mr. Tshifiwa Dali

MEC’s Media Liaison

Cell: 082 904 0262

Ms. Mashudu Mabata

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 180 4275

Matome Taueatsoala

Media Relations

Cell: 060 980 6340

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