Eve Mayer Launches Podcast Centered on Empowering Women's Pursuit of Health, Wealth, and Business Success

New York Times Bestselling Author and Entrepreneur Debuts The Braless Entrepreneur Podcast — Contributor: Nathan Vaughn, The NXC Podcast Network

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eve Mayer, New York Times Bestselling Author, serial entrepreneur, and worldwide speaker, today announces the official launch of The Braless Entrepreneur, a podcast for women entrepreneurs pursuing health, wealth, and business growth while working remotely. New episodes are available weekly on all major podcast platforms and YouTube.Mission of The Braless EntrepreneurThe Braless Entrepreneur is built for the growing segment of women who have chosen to build businesses from home, outside the constraints of traditional corporate environments. The podcast provides practical guidance on entrepreneurship, financial independence, and personal wellbeing, delivered through candid conversations with women who have achieved success on their own terms."This podcast exists for every woman who is done asking for permission — for PTO, for success, for freedom," said Eve Mayer. "We are here to help women claim financial freedom, prioritize their health, and build companies they are proud of."About Eve MayerEve Mayer is a New York Times Bestselling Author, serial entrepreneur, and internationally recognized speaker. After experiencing personal bankruptcy, Mayer rebuilt her career and finances by launching multiple companies from home. As CEO of The Braless Entrepreneur, she now mentors women entrepreneurs on the intersection of business growth, health, and personal fulfillment.Podcast Format and TopicsEach episode of The Braless Entrepreneur features interviews with experts across business, health, law, finance, and personal development. Guests include women entrepreneurs, CEOs, medical professionals, attorneys, and specialists across a range of fields relevant to women building and running companies.Topics addressed include:• Starting and scaling a franchise or small business• Financial independence and wealth-building strategies• Writing and publishing a first book• Navigating women’s health through entrepreneurship, including perimenopause andwellness• Legal and professional considerations for women-owned businessesNew White Paper: What Women Entrepreneurs WantConcurrent with the podcast launch, Eve Mayer is publishing an original research white paper titled “What Women Entrepreneurs Want,” produced by The Braless Entrepreneur ( DitchTheBra.com , 2026). The report is based on 100 private interviews conducted over 30 days in early 2026, exclusively with women who run businesses from home, and is available to media and subscribers at DitchTheBra.com.What They WantAccording to “What Women Entrepreneurs Want,” participants define success not by titles or team size, but by financial stability, autonomy, health, and authenticity. The report finds that most participants cited $250,000 as a benchmark for solid success and $1 million as the ultimate goal — achieved without 80-hour weeks. The white paper also identifies thought leadership, publishing books and securing keynote speaking engagements as a top recurring aspiration, alongside the freedom to prioritize physical and mental health (including perimenopause management) and pursue creative projects without pressure to monetize them.What Stands in Their Way?The white paper reports that 87% of participants named themselves as their biggest obstacle, with imposter syndrome, fear of visibility, and decision fatigue cited as daily friction points. The report further identifies remote work as having produced a “community desert,” leaving women isolated with no real accountability. “What Women Entrepreneurs Want” also highlights caregiving responsibilities as a silent professional drain, one participant cited that better school-hour alignment alone would increase her revenue by 20%, and flags technology overload and financial friction (cash flow fears, capital access uncertainty) as compounding barriers to growth.Where They Turn and What They PayAccording to the report, these women are active consumers of professional development who rely on AI tools as virtual assistants for content creation and strategy. “What Women Entrepreneurs Want” identifies three distinct investment tiers: $10–$50/month for community access, $200–$500/year for resource memberships, and $3,000–$10,000+ for intensive mentoring or done-with-your services.Fear, Fun, and Success RedefinedThe white paper finds that the primary fear among participants is not financial failure — it is being rejected for showing up authentically in a market that still rewards a polished corporate persona. The report notes that many of the 100 women interviewed have forgotten how to have fun, and that when they do, it tends to be quiet and solitary. “What Women Entrepreneurs Want” concludes that success, as this demographic defines it, is the freedom to work on their own terms — financially independent, physically well, and free from the performance of corporate professionalism.The Gap: What the Market Still Isn’t ProvidingDespite an abundance of entrepreneurial resources, “What Women Entrepreneurs Want” identifies three critical unmet needs: candid realism about entrepreneurship (the report cites that 88% of women-owned businesses earn under $100,000/year, a reality rarely discussed openly); a niche community for mid-life women focused on health, wealth, and fun, free from corporate influencer aesthetics; and a trusted, curated source of technology recommendations with clear implementation guidance."The data tells a story the entrepreneurial world has been too polished to tell," said Eve Mayer. "These women are not struggling because they lack ambition. They are struggling because the market keeps selling them a version of success that was never designed for them." The full white paper “What Women Entrepreneurs Want” (The Braless Entrepreneur, 2026) is available for download and media citation at ditchthebra.com/free-stuff All episodes are available at DitchTheBra.com and on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major platforms.Guest Applications and Media Inquiries Women entrepreneurs with expertise in health, wealth, or business are invited to apply to appear on the show at ditchthebra.com/podcast . Media inquiries and white paper requests should be directed to contact@ditchthebra.com. To subscribe to updates, visit DitchTheBra.com.

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