Minister Siviwe receives books on behalf of 2,000 schools at AVBOB Road to Literacy beneficiary announcement event, 30 Apr

Minister Siviwe Gwarube to accept R115 million worth of books on behalf of 2 000 schools at the AVBOB road to literacy beneficiary announcement event

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the 5th AVBOB Road to Literacy Beneficiary Announcement, where the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will officially accept a donation of R115 Million in books from Avbob..

This milestone event marks the continued expansion of a nationwide literacy initiative that is transforming learning outcomes across South Africa. Now in its fifth year, the programme—led by AVBOB in partnership with Oxford University Press Southern Africa—is equipping schools and education organisations with vital resources to improve literacy and numeracy.

This year’s announcement will highlight:

The rollout of 2,000 trolley libraries, each stocked with 500 books

Support across all 11 official written languages

An investment of R115 million

The introduction of new Braille trolley libraries, advancing inclusive education

The initiative continues to inspire change—one school, one community, and one young mind at a time.

Events details:

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 17:00 for 17:30 (Doors close at 17:55)

Venue: Focus Rooms, Heaton Lane, Longlake 20, Modderfontein, Gauteng

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